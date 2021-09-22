The Hungarian Government has presented Vietnam with 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 100,000 antigen test kits to support the Southeast Asian country in its battle against COVID-19.

Deputy State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary István Joó presented the token of the vaccine and medical supplies to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao during a ceremony held on September 21.

The goods are set to arrive in Hanoi on September 23 morning.

At the handover ceremony, the Hungarian official affirmed that the European country always views Vietnam as an important partner in its foreign policy and hopes to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, voicing his belief that Vietnam will soon bring the pandemic under control.

In reply, Ambassador Thao expressed her gratitude to the Hungarian Government and people for their valuable and timely support for Vietnam, hailing it as a proof of the long-standing and sustainable friendship nurtured by generations of the two countries in the past 70 years.

She underlined that the Vietnamese Government considers Hungary a major partner in Europe and hopes to promote the comprehensive partnership in an effective manner so as to lift the relations to a higher level.

Also on September 21, the Hungarian government announced to sell to Vietnam 400,000 doses of redundant AstraZeneca vaccine, on a non-profit basis.

Relevant agencies of the two nations are working on procedures to promptly transport the vaccine batch to Vietnam./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet