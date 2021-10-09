Chairman of Japan’s Daiyu Steel Co. Ltd Sakuo Inoue has pledged to donate 1 million JPY (8,940 USD) to Vietnam’s national COVID-19 vaccine fund.

Vietnamese Consul General to Osaka Nguyen Hong Ha (R) receives a token of cash from Chairman of Japan’s Daiyu Steel Co. Ltd Sakuo Inoue (Photo: VNA)

He revealed the decision during a recent working session with Vietnamese Consul General to Osaka Nguyen Hong Ha, and also hoped that the Vietnamese economy will recover quickly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ha, for his part, expressed his sympathy with difficulties met by Japanese firms during the pandemic.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies and localities are striving to fight the pandemic and shift to the period of safely, flexibly adapting to and effectively combating the virus while promoting production and trade.

The Vietnamese official also hailed Japanese enterprises, including Daiyu, for expanding production and doing long-term business in Vietnam.

Founded in 1961, Daiyu is a prestigious steel maker in Japan, with over 145 workers, including 12 Vietnamese.

In 2013, it opened the Daiyu Vietnam Steel Co. Ltd at the Tan Dong Hiep Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Duong with a total investment of 2 million USD. It now has three factories in Japan and one in Vietnam./. VNA

Source: Vietnamnet