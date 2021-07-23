The ministry today, July 22, issued instructions on the use of the Comirnaty vaccine, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

According to the ministry, some other countries, such as Canada, Germany, France, Norway and South Korea, have applied the mixture of two different kinds of Covid-19 vaccines.

Studies in some countries showed that the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first jab would produce an equivalent immune response as the use of two Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses and a stronger immune response compared with two AstraZeneca doses.

However, the mixture may cause stronger side effects.

The Ministry of Health will receive 746,460 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses this month and has worked out the vaccine distribution plan.

As soon as the vaccination drive is completed, localities must immediately report the vaccination results and side effects of the mixture. They must also strictly comply with regulations on safe vaccination.

In Vietnam, more than 3.5 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including over 300,000 people having received two shots. SGT

(Theo VietNamNet)