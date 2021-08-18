One million doses of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine Vero Cell arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City this morning, August 18.

The batch, which was transported by a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, is part of Vietnam’s contract to acquire five million doses of Vero Cell.

A Vietnam Airlines flight transporting one million doses of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine Vero Cell also landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 14.

The next two batches of this kind of vaccine are expected to arrive in HCM City on August 22 and 26. Dtinews

(Theo VietNamNet)