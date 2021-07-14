Half of the two million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine assisted by the US have been funneled to Ho Chi Minh City to help the southern hotspot stamp out the worst outbreak upon the request of the Health Ministry.
|More than two million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, supplied by the US Government through the COVAX facility, arrives in Hanoi on early July 10. (Photo: VNA)
|The shipment is part of the 80 million doses that US President Joe Biden committed from US vaccine supplies to support global needs. (Photo: VNA)
|The Vietnamese government last month approved the emergency use of the Moderna vaccine, the fifth after Russia's Sputnik V and those made by the U.S.'s Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, China's Sinopharm and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca. (Photo: VNA)
|The government will give priority to HCM City in allocating COVID-19 vaccines amidst a strong surge in infection cases in the city, giving it 25 percent of the total vaccine doses received. (Photo: VNA)
|At least two million doses will be provided for the southern metropolis from now to the end of July. (Photo: VNA).
|HCM City has applied social distancing measures under the Prime Minister's Directive 16 for 15 days starting 0am on July 9. (Photo: VNA)
(Theo VietNamNet)
HCM City, the country’s COVID epicentre, will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccines, with 25 per cent of the total vaccine doses received in July going to the city, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine supplied by the US Government through the COVAX Facility arrived in Vietnam early July 10, according to the UNICEF in Vietnam.
HOẶC ĐĂNG NHẬP BẰNG TÀI KHOẢN