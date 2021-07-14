Half of the two million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine assisted by the US have been funneled to Ho Chi Minh City to help the southern hotspot stamp out the worst outbreak upon the request of the Health Ministry.

More than two million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, supplied by the US Government through the COVAX facility, arrives in Hanoi on early July 10. (Photo: VNA)

The shipment is part of the 80 million doses that US President Joe Biden committed from US vaccine supplies to support global needs. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese government last month approved the emergency use of the Moderna vaccine, the fifth after Russia's Sputnik V and those made by the U.S.'s Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, China's Sinopharm and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca. (Photo: VNA)

The government will give priority to HCM City in allocating COVID-19 vaccines amidst a strong surge in infection cases in the city, giving it 25 percent of the total vaccine doses received. (Photo: VNA)

At least two million doses will be provided for the southern metropolis from now to the end of July. (Photo: VNA).

HCM City has applied social distancing measures under the Prime Minister's Directive 16 for 15 days starting 0am on July 9. (Photo: VNA)

(Theo VietNamNet)

