The Ministry of Health has approved Pfizer-BiONTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Vietnam.

This is Pfizer’s second and the 7th COVID-19 vaccine approved by Vietnam so far.

Pfizer-BiONTech COVID-19 is an mRNA vaccine that requires 2 shots, 21 days apart.

mRNA, delivered to body's cells by lipid nanoparticles, instructs the cells to generate the spike protein found on the surface of the novel coronavirus that initiates infection. Instructing cells to generate the spike protein spurs an immune response, including generation of antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

mRNA vaccines do not contain any virus particles, meaning that they don't contain weakened or dead parts of a virus or bacterium.

The Southeast Asian country have signed contracts to purchase a total of 51 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, of which 20 million doses are for adolescents aged between 12 and 17.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a phone call with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, during which the former urged Pfizer to step up delivery of the contracted vaccines as soon as possible. VGP

Source: VietNamNet