Russia’s Saint-Petersburg and the “Polisan” Science & Technology Company based in the city have presented a batch of Cytoflavin, an anti-viral drug against COVID-19, to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to help it combat the virus.

The shipment comprises a total of 2,376 boxes of Cytoflavin treatment drug weighing 297 kg.

Cytoflavin is currently being used as part of the treatment regimen for COVID-19 patients in Russia and is typically used for the prevention of acute ischemic stroke.

Russian doctors also make use of this drug to treat cardiovascular and brain complications detected in COVID-19 patients, recording good results.

Under the authorisation of the Defence Ministry, the Vietnamese Defence Attaché Office in Russia received the haul on September 10, thanking the authorities of Saint Petersburg for the gift.

The office stated that the support will help to prevent the damaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. whilst also contributing to further enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership that exists between both countries.

