The Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH) has announced that it will soon import the semi-finished Sputnik V vaccine for vial packaging in Vietnam in the near future.

VABIOTECH is expected to import the semi-finished Sputnik V vaccine for vial packaging in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

The first test batch of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by VABIOTECH in July 2021 under the auspices of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been certified by the Russian partner, a VABIOTECH representative told local media outlets on September 10.

The Russian side has now fully assessed the packaging of Sputnik V vaccine samples conducted by the company, judging it to meet the quality standards in line with its stringent requirements.

At present, the firm is working alongside relevant agencies to receive permits for the launch of the vaccine.

VABIOTECH will carry out procedures to import semi-finished products of the Sputnik V vaccine in September to quickly package the vaccine for use in Vietnam, said Dr. Do Tuan Dat, VABIOTECH Chairman.

RDIF and VABIOTECH signed an agreement on bottling and packaging Sputnik V vaccine vials from semi-finished products, with the scale set to be five million doses per month starting from July.

They are now working on the transfer of vaccine production technology aiming to produce 100 million doses annually.

The Sputnik vaccine, produced by Russia’s Generium JSC, has been granted approval by the Ministry of Health for emergency use in March for COVID-19 prevention work.

Last month, Vietnam negotiated with the Russian partner to purchase 20 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

In late July, VABIOTECH sent 10,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine which were outsourced by the company to Russia in order to evaluate their quality standards. VOV

Source: VietNamNet