A batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Japanese Government arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on October 23.





The batch was announced by Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu last week as another gift from the Japanese Government to the Vietnamese Government to support its COVID-19 fight.

Japan is one of the countries that have donated most COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam. It has so far delivered 4.08 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam.

Besides vaccines, Japan has also provided Vietnam with financial aid to purchase medical supplies for the COVID-19 fight. Japanese businesses operating in Vietnam have also raised funds to support to the fight in the country. VOV

Source: Vietnamnet