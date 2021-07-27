Vietnam has signed technology transfer contracts related to COVID-19 vaccines with partners from Russia, the US, and Japan, said Nguyen Ngo Quang, Deputy Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Science, Technology and Training.

Sputnik V vaccine tubes packaged at VABIOTECH

Accordingly, one of the three was sealed between two Vietnamese companies - the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH) and the International Progressive Joint Stock Company (AIC) - and Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi. VABIOTECH, a State-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Health, is one of the leading units in the field of research, manufacture and sale of vaccines and biological products for human use in the country.

Their deal targeted the transfer of the Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein, a baculovirus expression vector system, with the parties signing a confidentiality agreement to access vaccine and technology records.

Regarding the technology transfer project between the AIC and Shionogi, the Ministry of Health has signed a cooperation agreement. The ministry is preparing a plan to conduct the third phase of clinical trials in Vietnam (via the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology) and procedures for technology transfer (via VABIOTECH). It is expected that the vaccine will be completed and on the market in June 2022.

The second contract involving Russian Sputnik V vaccine was inked between VABIOTECH, DS-Bio, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with the Vietnamese side being in charge of packaging the vaccine tubes from the semi-finished products.

VABIOTECH has sent its sample tubes to Russia for quality check. After related tests finished on August 10 as scheduled, Sputnik-V vaccine tubes would be produced under the contract at a volume of 5 million doses per month. It would start with 500,000 doses in August and later scale up to 100 million doses per year.

For technology transfer projects with US partners, the Ministry of Health has sent a group of experts to coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) to support relevant units in completing dossiers for clinical trials phase 1-2-3 according to a shortened process, with the research expected to start on August 1 and end in late December.

The transfer and the building of a vaccine factory in Vietnam will be completed in June 2022./.

Source: VNA