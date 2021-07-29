Vietnam is set to receive COVID-19 vaccine donations from the governments of the UK and the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced.

The UK is sending 415,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.

Earlier on July 26, the Government of the Czech Republic said it will present 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Southeast Asian nation.

The timely and valuable support from the countries for the Government and people of Vietnam reaffirmed the Vietnam-Czech Republic comprehensive partnership and the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, the MoFA stated.

It also reflects outcomes of the vaccine diplomacy work carried out by the MoFA, the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies of Vietnam under the leadership of high-ranking leaders./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)