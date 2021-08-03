Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, Vingroup has successfully negotiated a special order of 500,000 Remdesivir vials, the drug licensed for COVID-19 treatment by the FDA of the United States.

Photo www.europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com

All the amount of drug will be donated to the Ministry of Health in this month to contribute to speeding up the recovery of COVID-19 patients, according to Vingroup.

Remdesivir is an anti-virus drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States to treat COVID-19 patients from October 22, 2020.

Having the ability to shorten treatment time and speed up recovery in patients whose disease progression is severe, Remdesivir has been included in the treatment regimens by 50 countries such as the US, EU, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and India, and it has become one of the leading hard-to-access specialised drugs in the world.

Vingroup had made great efforts in negotiation and successfully signed the order of 500,000 Remdesivir drug vials manufactured by Cipla Pharmaceutical Company, India, under the permission of Gilead Sciences of the United States.

Remdesivir is being used for COVID-19 patients suffering from moderate to severe disease conditions in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Health. The amount of drugs ordered this time could be used to support the treatment of about 80,000 to 100,000 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.

The shipment is expected to arrive in Vietnam this month and will be immediately donated to the Ministry of Health. The ministry will conduct inspections and grant circulation licences to hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients nationwide.

In the context of the complicated situation of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in HCM City and southern provinces, the timely import of 500,000 drug vials used for COVID-19 treatment is expected to efficiently support the health sector in COVID-19 treatment, especially for high-risk patients such as the elderly and those with underlying diseases.

Currently, Vingroup is negotiating to hire a special plane to transport the COVID-19 treatment drug to Vietnam. The first batch of 105,000 drug vials is expected to arrive in HCM City before August 5 to support emergency treatment. VNS

(Theo VietNamNet)

Is Vietnam’s Covid-19 treatment Favipiravir drug effective? Vietnam has never included any antiviral drugs in its Covid-19 treatment regimen because of unclear and unproved effectiveness of the drugs in clinical trial results.