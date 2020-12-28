Dẫn trước từ khá sớm nhưng Liverpool không bảo toàn được tỷ số khi để West Brom cầm hòa ngay tại Anfield thuộc vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Link xem highlights Liverpool 1-1 West Brom (nguồn: K+)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7elXv5O6xaM
|Liverpool bị West Brom cưa điểm
Ghi bàn: Mane 12' - Ajayi 83'
Đội hình ra sân
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip (R.Williams 58'), Fabinho, Robertson; Jones (Oxlade-Chamberlain 84'), Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Gibbs; Sawyers; Phillips, Robinson (Pereira 73'), Gallagher, Diangana; Grant (Austin 78').
|Premier League 2020/2021Vòng 15
|#
|Tên Đội
|ST
|T
|H
|B
|TG
|TH
|HS
|Đ
|1
|Liverpool FC
|15
|9
|5
|1
|37
|20
|17
|32
|2
|Everton
|15
|9
|2
|4
|26
|19
|7
|29
|3
|Leicester
|15
|9
|1
|5
|28
|19
|9
|28
|4
|Man Utd
|14
|8
|3
|3
|30
|23
|7
|27
|5
|Tottenham
|15
|7
|5
|3
|26
|15
|11
|26
|6
|Man City
|14
|7
|5
|2
|21
|12
|9
|26
|7
|Aston Villa
|13
|8
|1
|4
|27
|13
|14
|25
|8
|Chelsea
|15
|7
|4
|4
|30
|17
|13
|25
|9
|Southampton
|15
|7
|4
|4
|25
|19
|6
|25
|10
|West Ham
|15
|6
|4
|5
|23
|21
|2
|22
|11
|Wolverhampton
|15
|6
|3
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|21
|12
|Leeds United
|15
|6
|2
|7
|25
|30
|-5
|20
|13
|Newcastle
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|18
|14
|Crystal Palace
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|28
|-9
|18
|15
|Arsenal
|15
|5
|2
|8
|15
|19
|-4
|17
|16
|Brighton
|15
|2
|7
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|13
|17
|Burnley
|14
|3
|4
|7
|8
|20
|-12
|13
|18
|Fulham FC
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|19
|West Brom
|15
|1
|5
|9
|11
|30
|-19
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|15
|0
|2
|13
|8
|26
|-18
|2
Q.C
HOẶC ĐĂNG NHẬP BẰNG TÀI KHOẢN
Quên mật khẩu?
Gửi lại mã xác nhận