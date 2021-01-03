Arsenal tiếp đà hồi sinh mạnh mẽ bằng chiến thắng đậm đà 4-0 ngay trên sân của West Brom, ở vòng 17 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Link xem highlights West Brom 0-4 Arsenal (nguồn: K+)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqHm7KhbIZI
|Pháo thủ tiếp đà hồi sinh mạnh mẽ
Ghi bàn: Tierney (23'), Saka (28'), Lacazette (60', 64')
Đội hình ra sân:
West Brom (4-1-4-1): Johnstone 7; Furlong 5, Ajayi 6, Ivanovic 5 (Bartley 66min, 6), O’Shea 6; Sawyers 5; Phillips 5 (Harper 81, 6), Gallagher 5, Pereira 6, Diangana 5 (Austin, 46, 5); Robinson 6. Booked: Gallagher.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno 7; Bellerin 7 (Maitland-Niles 54, 6), Holding 7, Mari 7, Tierney 8; Ceballos 7, Xhaka 7; Saka 8, Smith Rowe 8 (Willock 78, 6), Aubameyang 7; Lacazette 8. Booked: Bellerin, Ceballos.
|Premier League 2020/2021Vòng 17
|#
|Tên Đội
|ST
|T
|H
|B
|TG
|TH
|HS
|Đ
|1
|Liverpool FC
|16
|9
|6
|1
|37
|20
|17
|33
|2
|Man Utd
|16
|10
|3
|3
|33
|24
|9
|33
|3
|Tottenham
|16
|8
|5
|3
|29
|15
|14
|29
|4
|Leicester
|16
|9
|2
|5
|29
|20
|9
|29
|5
|Everton
|16
|9
|2
|5
|26
|20
|6
|29
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|5
|4
|31
|18
|13
|26
|7
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|13
|26
|8
|Man City
|14
|7
|5
|2
|21
|12
|9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|7
|5
|4
|25
|19
|6
|26
|10
|West Ham
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|21
|3
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|17
|7
|2
|8
|20
|19
|1
|23
|12
|Leeds United
|17
|7
|2
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|23
|13
|Wolverhampton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|24
|-6
|22
|14
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|29
|-7
|22
|15
|Newcastle
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|4
|4
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton
|17
|2
|8
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|14
|18
|Fulham FC
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|19
|West Brom
|17
|1
|5
|11
|11
|39
|-28
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|17
|0
|2
|15
|8
|29
|-21
|2
Q.C
Xem video bàn thắng Tottenham 3-0 Leeds Utd
Bộ đôi Harry Kane - Son Heung Min cùng nhau lập công giúp Tottenham đánh bại Leeds Utd 3-0 ở vòng 17 Ngoại hạng Anh.
HOẶC ĐĂNG NHẬP BẰNG TÀI KHOẢN
Quên mật khẩu?
Gửi lại mã xác nhận