13/12/2022   09:46 (GMT+07:00)

Chưa ra rạp, 'Avatar 2' đã nhận đề cử Phim hay nhất

Mỹ Anh

'Avatar: The Way of Water', phần 2 của siêu bom tấn 'Avatar' dù 16/12 mới ra rạp nhưng đã có tên trong đề cử Phim chính kịch hay nhất năm của Quả cầu vàng 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar: Dòng chảy của nước) dù chưa chính thức công chiếu nhưng đã nhận cơn mưa lời khen của giới phê bình sau suất chiếu sớm. Trước khi giành 1 trong 5 suất đề cử hạng mục Phim chính kịch hay nhất tại Quả cầu vàng 2023 trong danh sách được công bố tối 12/12, Avatar 2 cũng lọt top 10 phim hay nhất năm do Ủy ban Quốc gia về Phê bình Điện ảnh Mỹ (NBR) công bố trước đó vài ngày. Dĩ nhiên đạo diễn James Cameron cũng chắc suất ở đề cử Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất nhờ Avatar: The Way of Water. 

Cùng có tên trong danh sách đề cử còn có Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár và Top Gun: Maverick - tác phẩm đình đám của Tom Cruise mới được NBR chọn là Phim hay nhất năm 2022.    

'Avatar 2' là bộ phim được chờ đợi nhất 2022. 

Ở hạng mục Phim hài/ca nhạc hay nhất, các phim Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryTriangle of Sadness - Phim giành Cành cọ vàng 2022, cùng được đề cử. 

Trong lĩnh vực điện ảnh, The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once dẫn đầu đề cử Quả cầu vàng năm nay với lần lượt 8 và 6 đề cử. Abbott Elementary dẫn đầu lĩnh vực phim truyền hình với 5 đề cử. 

Hạng mục được khán giả Việt quan tâm là hạng mục Phim không nói tiếng Anh xuất sắc nhất, phim Đêm tối rực rỡ của Việt Nam đã không có tên trong 5 phim được đề cử. Trong khi đó, Decision to Leave (Quyết tâm chia tay) của Thang Duy vững chắc ở top 5. 

Lễ trao giải Quả cầu vàng 2023 sẽ diễn ra tại khách sạn Beverly Hilton ở Beverly Hills, Mỹ ngày 10/1/2023. 

Danh sách đề cử nổi bật ở lĩnh vực điện ảnh 

Phim chính kịch hay nhất 
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Nữ chính phim điện ảnh chính kịch
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Nam chính phim điện ảnh chính kịch
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Phim hài/nhạc kịch hay nhất
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Nữ chính phim điện ảnh hài/ca nhạc
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Dương Tử Quỳnh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nam chính phim điện ảnh hài/ca nhạc
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Phim không nói tiếng Anh xuất sắc nhất
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Kịch bản hay nhất
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Ca khúc gốc hay nhất
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing 
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

