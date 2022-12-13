Chưa ra rạp, 'Avatar 2' đã nhận đề cử Phim hay nhất

Danh sách đề cử nổi bật ở lĩnh vực điện ảnh

Phim chính kịch hay nhất

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Nữ chính phim điện ảnh chính kịch

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Nam chính phim điện ảnh chính kịch

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Phim hài/nhạc kịch hay nhất

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Nữ chính phim điện ảnh hài/ca nhạc

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Dương Tử Quỳnh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nam chính phim điện ảnh hài/ca nhạc

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Phim không nói tiếng Anh xuất sắc nhất

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Kịch bản hay nhất

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Ca khúc gốc hay nhất

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR