Chưa ra rạp, 'Avatar 2' đã nhận đề cử Phim hay nhất

Phim chính kịch hay nhất
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Nữ chính phim điện ảnh chính kịch
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Nam chính phim điện ảnh chính kịch
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Phim hài/nhạc kịch hay nhất
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Nữ chính phim điện ảnh hài/ca nhạc
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Dương Tử Quỳnh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nam chính phim điện ảnh hài/ca nhạc
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Phim không nói tiếng Anh xuất sắc nhất
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Kịch bản hay nhất
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Ca khúc gốc hay nhất
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR