festival
tin tức về festival mới nhất
icon
The first ever festival highlighting the cultures of ethnic people in the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau in the capital city has attracted attention of Hanoians.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/11/2020
Every October, the Cham ethnic minority from around the country, particularly those in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, celebrate the Kate Festival -- one of their biggest and most unique cultural activities.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/09/2020
The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/08/2020
While modern life allows for more instances of regional cultural exchange that help enrich national cultural endeavours, specific indigenous cultures remain under threat and are in danger of disappearing if greater care isn’t taken.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2020
Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/06/2020
Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu Street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.
icon TRAVEL
29/03/2020
While the festival this year has been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the key spiritual ceremony will still take place.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
24/02/2020
A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.
icon VIDEO
02/02/2020
The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Vien district of the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh on January 30, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.
icon BUSINESS
22/01/2020
Beer is often a best seller during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival but many retailers have been forced to lower their prices to encourage customers to buy.
icon PHOTOS
21/01/2020
Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Binh Book Street is proving to be a popular destination among visitors ahead of the Tet Book Street festival 2020 which is scheduled to take place from January 22-28.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/11/2019
More than 50 pavilions will introduce a wide range of Vietnamese and global delicacies at a festival featuring delicious dishes which will be held in Ho Chi Minh from November 14-17.
icon PHOTOS
10/11/2019
When shoots from rice grains grow a little, Kho Mu ethnic people often hold a festival to pray for rain and a bumper crop.
icon VIDEO
02/11/2019
After a hiatus in 2018, Vietnam’s biggest music festival Monsoon will return in November.
icon TRAVEL
05/10/2019
Many homestay owners have suffered from hot development and severe competition.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/08/2019
The 5th Vietnam-International Silk and Brocade Festival will take place in Hoi An ancient city from August 7-9, aiming to introduce and honour Vietnam’s traditional silk and brocade weaving.
icon VIDEO
12/07/2019
A wide range of activities will be held to celebrate 20 years since Hanoi was recognised as a “City for peace” by UNESCO (July 16, 1999).