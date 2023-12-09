Đội hình ra sân

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Richards, Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

09/12/2023 | 18:54

18h30

Đội hình ra sân Crystal Palace
Đội hình ra sân Liverpool
09/12/2023 | 18:54

18h20

Cầu thủ Liverpool đến sân
09/12/2023 | 18:53

18h

Liverpool được đánh giá cao hơn
