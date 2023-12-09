{"article":{"id":"2225071","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Khách lấn chủ","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Crystal Palace vs Liverpool ở vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh trên sân Selhurst Park, diễn ra lúc 19h30 ngày 9/12 (giờ Việt Nam).","contentObject":{"content":"<p><strong>Đội hình ra sân</strong></p>

<p><strong>Crystal Palace: </strong>Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Richards, Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard.</p>

<p><strong>Liverpool: </strong>Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.</p>

<p><em>* <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da\" target=\"_blank\">Trực tiếp bóng đá </a>- liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa</em></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"65bd1476-9a1b-4ec2-805b-04b38e31cd94","time":"2023-12-09T18:53:23","title":"18h","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/assets-goal-com-salah-jordan-ayew-909.jpg?width=768&s=ZM53UXKKB8LmIjcXOZaYMA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/assets-goal-com-salah-jordan-ayew-909.jpg?width=1024&s=a5fIbSDMrD-OZSi3LAs08Q\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/assets-goal-com-salah-jordan-ayew-909.jpg?width=0&s=7L7m3oQ2vg-Dsnel8kdEbg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/assets-goal-com-salah-jordan-ayew-909.jpg?width=768&s=ZM53UXKKB8LmIjcXOZaYMA\" alt=\"assets goal com salah jordan ayew.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/assets-goal-com-salah-jordan-ayew-909.jpg?width=260&s=UhhycMavuols_B6WAyVGRg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Liverpool được đánh giá cao hơn</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"610fe326-8135-4eef-9e0c-9c3cccce3096","time":"2023-12-09T18:54:20","title":"18h20","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50k9ew0aakg2x-910.jpg?width=768&s=dlGT1rts2G9dK21BscrGcQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50k9ew0aakg2x-910.jpg?width=1024&s=3UAqa7gcD0HdG8U_Z-Gllg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50k9ew0aakg2x-910.jpg?width=0&s=H6_Z-uJ_oFc-l7q6NNQpyQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50k9ew0aakg2x-910.jpg?width=768&s=dlGT1rts2G9dK21BscrGcQ\" alt=\"ga50k9ew0aakg2x.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50k9ew0aakg2x-910.jpg?width=260&s=x07UcA0-DaNq7C0u5GPtcA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50oz-xqaagflb-911.jpg?width=768&s=W7kJ5QUmt3Hj00aafCc_8Q\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50oz-xqaagflb-911.jpg?width=1024&s=znH2swEWGeQqi0a8PcKXyA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50oz-xqaagflb-911.jpg?width=0&s=KMToRnwy0PABrkNH7Pyc2Q\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50oz-xqaagflb-911.jpg?width=768&s=W7kJ5QUmt3Hj00aafCc_8Q\" alt=\"ga50oz xqaagflb.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga50oz-xqaagflb-911.jpg?width=260&s=-1MGAZ0dvNr9yAQyzUVIXA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Cầu thủ Liverpool đến sân</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"ae8c30f5-8a5e-4a90-9117-b382564d35e3","time":"2023-12-09T18:54:39","title":"18h30","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5xgehwmaa8xog-912.jpg?width=768&s=RPoU0t-L385KPY5p4od6eg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5xgehwmaa8xog-912.jpg?width=1024&s=DvFPHtwz9-u8_EvhfdfdXg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5xgehwmaa8xog-912.jpg?width=0&s=pnRndrKmDfkGztFXxWYtBg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5xgehwmaa8xog-912.jpg?width=768&s=RPoU0t-L385KPY5p4od6eg\" alt=\"ga5xgehwmaa8xog.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5xgehwmaa8xog-912.jpg?width=260&s=H2lH9Xt83kRsiz5f1zAnVA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đội hình ra sân Crystal Palace</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5yvcnw4aaidcj-913.jpg?width=768&s=1iY8ZBN7ow0A3nw6zKSBaQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5yvcnw4aaidcj-913.jpg?width=1024&s=u8QEq46M3KvEsbGiG_jKAw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5yvcnw4aaidcj-913.jpg?width=0&s=k5JCiBnfVPL6y_52c1uVtA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5yvcnw4aaidcj-913.jpg?width=768&s=1iY8ZBN7ow0A3nw6zKSBaQ\" alt=\"ga5yvcnw4aaidcj.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ga5yvcnw4aaidcj-913.jpg?width=260&s=i3dBMNy5t4dfLwQVeQXZFw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đội hình ra sân Liverpool</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1}]},"displayType":5,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"/truc-tiep-bong-da-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225071.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-khach-lan-chu-907.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-crystal-palace-vs-liverpool-khach-lan-chu-908.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-09T18:56:23","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"09/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2225005","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Nam Định 0-1 CA Hà Nội: Chủ nhà tìm bàn gỡ","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Nam Định vs CA Hà Nội - Hồ Tấn Tài treo bóng vào vòng cấm để Geovane đánh đầu kiến tạo cho Việt Anh. Anh khống chế bằng ngực rồi kết thúc cận thành đánh bại Nguyên Mạnh.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-nam-dinh-vs-ca-ha-noi-v-league-2023-24-2225005.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-nam-dinh-0-1-ca-ha-noi-viet-anh-mo-ty-so-882.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T19:06:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"iconId":"000002"},{"id":"2225010","title":"Trực tiếp bóng đá TP.HCM 1-0 Hải Phòng: Hạ Long mở tỷ số sớm","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá TP.HCM vs Hải Phòng, thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, sân Thống Nhất, 19h15 hôm nay 9/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-tp-hcm-vs-hai-phong-v-league-2023-24-2225010.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-tphcm-vs-hai-phong-danh-chiem-top-3-533.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T18:57:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"iconId":"000002"},{"id":"2224735","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 6 V-League 1 2023/24 cập nhật","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 6 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-6-2224735.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-vong-6-v-league-1-202324-cap-nhat-964.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T16:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223030","title":"Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 - Vòng 16 cập nhật","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2223030.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/lich-thi-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-vong-16-hom-nay-138.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225012","title":"MU đua top 4 Ngoại hạng Anh: Điểm tựa Harry Maguire","description":"MU có cơ hội bước vào top 4 Premier League nhờ những đóng góp quan trọng của Harry Maguire, thủ lĩnh thực sự nơi hàng thủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-dua-top-4-ngoai-hang-anh-diem-tua-harry-maguire-2225012.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-dua-top-4-ngoai-hang-anh-diem-tua-harry-maguire-535.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:43:19","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225002","title":"MU được… bỏ phiếu thanh lý đồng loạt 8 cầu thủ","description":"MU được nêu ra những cái tên nhất định phải giữ lại, trong khi đó 4 chuyên gia đều ‘bỏ phiếu’ cho rằng Erik ten Hag nên chuyển nhượng đi 8 cầu thủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-duoc-bo-phieu-chuyen-nhuong-dong-loat-8-cau-thu-2225002.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-duoc-bo-phieu-thanh-ly-dong-loat-8-cau-thu-499.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:20:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224923","title":"MU nhận hat-trick giải thưởng, Erik ten Hag làm ngay điều đặc biệt","description":"MU ồn ào nội bộ, nhận hat-trick giải thưởng tháng 11 khiến Erik ten Hag tập hợp ngay toàn đội để làm điều đặc biệt, tuy nhiên vắng mặt Marcus Rashford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-nhan-hat-trick-giai-thuong-erik-ten-hag-lam-ngay-dieu-dac-biet-2224923.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-nhan-hat-trick-giai-thuong-erik-ten-hag-lam-ngay-dieu-dac-biet-202.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T10:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224911","title":"Ancelotti tiết lộ tình hình Jude Bellingham, fan nghe mà cảm kích","description":"Phía sau một Jude Bellingham ‘thần hộ mệnh’ của Real Madrid là những khó khăn và cả đau đớn mà tiền vệ tuyển Anh phải chịu đựng, được Ancelotti tiết lộ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ancelotti-tiet-lo-tinh-hinh-jude-bellingham-fan-nghe-ma-cam-kich-2224911.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ancelotti-tiet-lo-tinh-hinh-jude-bellingham-fan-nghe-ma-cam-kich-148.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T09:49:41","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224886","title":"Jadon Sancho xuống đội trẻ MU vẫn vô kỷ luật, đồng đội hết 'cứu' nổi","description":"Jadon Sancho bị đầy ải xuống đội trẻ MU vẫn vô kỷ luật, thường xuyên bỏ tập khiến các cầu thủ cấp cao phải nghĩ lại về việc bênh vực anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jadon-sancho-xuong-doi-tre-mu-van-vo-ky-luat-dong-doi-het-cuu-noi-2224886.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/jadon-sancho-xuong-doi-tre-mu-van-vo-ky-luat-dong-doi-het-cuu-noi-104.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T08:56:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224636","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9-12-2023-2224636.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9122023-704.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224680","title":"Nhận định Nam Định đấu CAHN: Giữ vững ngôi đầu","description":"Thép xanh Nam Định tự tin giành 3 điểm trong cuộc tiếp đón CAHN lúc 18h ngày 9/12, tiếp tục dẫn đầu Night Wolf V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-nam-dinh-vs-cahn-18h-ngay-9-12-2224680.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/nhan-dinh-nam-dinh-dau-cahn-giu-vung-ngoi-dau-1474.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T06:30:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224812","title":"Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Thử thách lớn cho Pháo thủ","description":"Aston Villa tiếp đón đội đầu bảng Arsenal trong trận cầu dự báo hấp dẫn ở Villa Park, khi cả hai đội đều đạt phong độ cao.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-aston-villa-vs-arsenal-thu-thach-lon-cho-phao-thu-2224812.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/aston-villa-vs-arsenal-thu-thach-lon-cho-phao-thu-1219.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T06:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224868","title":"Hạ Napoli, Juventus chiếm ngôi đầu Serie A","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Juventus thắng tối thiểu Napoli 1-0 nhờ pha ghi bàn của Federico Gatti ở vòng 15, qua đó tạm vượt mặt Inter để chiếm ngôi đầu Serie A.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-juventus-1-0-napoli-serie-a-2023-24-vong-15-2224868.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ha-napolijuventus-chiem-ngoi-dau-serie-a-39.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T05:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2224737","title":"Tuyển Việt Nam mơ World Cup và hiện thực phũ từ V-League","description":"Tuyển Việt Nam đang nỗ lực cho mục tiêu World Cup nhưng những gì đang diễn ra ở V-League và bóng đá nước nhà nói chung thật sự là... quá tầm cho tham vọng ấy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-viet-nam-mo-world-cup-va-hien-thuc-phu-tu-v-league-2224737.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tuyen-viet-nam-mo-world-cup-va-hien-thuc-phu-tu-v-league-1050.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224641","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 9/12: Ronaldo giúp Al Nassr thắng, Juventus hạ Napoli","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-9-12-2023-2224641.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-912-ronaldo-giup-al-nassr-thang-juventus-ha-napoli-38.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T05:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224867","title":"Ronaldo chói sáng, Al Nassr tìm lại nụ cười","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Cristiano Ronaldo ghi một bàn cùng pha kiến tạo đem về chiến thắng 4-1 cho Al Nassr trước Al Riyadh, ở vòng 16 Saudi Pro League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-al-nassr-4-1-al-riyadh-ronaldo-ruc-sang-2224867.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ronaldo-choi-sang-al-nassr-tim-lai-nu-cuoi-16.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T04:39:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224781","title":"Maguire và HLV Ten Hag được Ngoại hạng Anh vinh danh","description":"Erik ten Hag nhận danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng 11 tại Ngoại hạng Anh, còn học trò Harry Maguire cũng được xướng tên là cầu thủ hay nhất tháng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-2224781.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-1116.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T20:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224761","title":"150 triệu đồng tiền thưởng cho nhà vô địch SV Cup 2023","description":"Giải bóng đá sinh viên toàn quốc 2023 quy tụ 16 đội bóng so tài, diễn ra tại Nha Trang từ 16 đến 27-12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/150-trieu-dong-tien-thuong-cho-nha-vo-dich-sv-cup-2023-2224761.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/150-trieu-dong-tien-thuong-cho-nha-vo-dich-sv-cup-2023-1088.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T19:45:09","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224624","title":"Thua ngược Thể Công Viettel, HAGL chôn chân ở đáy bảng","description":"HAGL thua ngược Thể Công Viettel 1-2 ở trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, chiều 8/12. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk xếp cuối bảng xếp hạng.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hoang-anh-gia-lai-1-2-the-cong-vong-5-v-league-2023-24-2224624.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/thua-nguoc-the-cong-viettel-hagl-chan-chan-o-day-bang-1043.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T18:56:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224730","title":"Man City rệu rã: 3 vấn đề của Pep Guardiola","description":"Man City vừa trải qua chuỗi 4 trận liên tiếp không biết thắng ở Premier League, với 3 vấn đề đến từ sự lựa chọn của Pep Guardiola.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-khung-hoang-3-van-de-cua-pep-guardiola-2224730.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/man-city-reu-ra-3-van-de-cua-pep-guardiola-939.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T18:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222208","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 5 V-League 1 2023/24 hôm nay","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-2222208.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vong-5-v-league-1-202324-hom-nay-176.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:55:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224734","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 5 mới nhất: Thể Công vào top 3","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 5 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-moi-nhat-2224734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-5-moi-nhat-the-cong-vao-top-3-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:53:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224693","title":"Arsenal tống khứ Thomas Partey, rước về Palhinha","description":"Arsenal đang xem xét khả năng bán Thomas Partey cho Juventus rồi tái đầu tư vào tiền vệ trung tâm của Fulham - Joao Palhinha.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/arsenal-tong-khu-thomas-partey-ruoc-ve-palhinha-2224693.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/arsenal-tong-khu-thomas-partey-ruoc-ve-palhinha-792.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T16:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224690","title":"Erik ten Hag bị bủa vây vẫn quyết không nhượng bộ dàn sao MU","description":"Erik ten Hag bất kể gặp sức ép lớn vẫn quyết không nhượng bộ dàn cầu thủ cấp cao MU yêu cầu có thêm ngày nghỉ, sau khi phàn nàn về khối lượng công việc là lịch tập của đội.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-bi-bua-vay-van-quyet-khong-nhuong-bo-dan-sao-mu-2224690.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/erik-ten-hag-bi-bua-vay-van-quyet-khong-nhuong-bo-dan-sao-mu-786.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T16:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224615","title":"Santa Run 2023 - Sải bước yêu thương vì trẻ em có hoàn cảnh khó khăn","description":"Giải chạy thiện nguyện SantaRun 2023 vừa được phát động với mục tiêu toàn bộ tiền bán BIB và “virtual race” sẽ được dành tặng cho công tác thiện nguyện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Các môn khác","detailUrl":"/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00001S","00006T","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/santarun-2023-chay-bo-gay-quy-ho-tro-tre-em-kho-khan-2224615.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/santarun-2023-chay-bo-gay-quy-ho-tro-tre-em-kho-khan-675.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T15:00:00","option":4,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa