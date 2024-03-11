Lễ trao giải Oscar 2024 diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Hollywood sáng 10/3 (giờ Việt Nam) tới với sự dẫn dắt của MC Jimmy Kimmel. 

Năm nay bộ phim về cha đẻ bom nguyên tử Oppenheimer dẫn đầu cuộc đua giành tượng vàng với 13 đề cử. 

Cillian Murphy trong 'Oppenheimer'. 

Poor Things - tác phẩm của đạo diễn Yorgos Lanthimos giành giải Sư tử vàng ở LHP Venice 2023 có 11 đề cử. Killers of the Flower Moon (Vầng trăng máu) của Leonardo DiCaprio nhận 10 đề cử. Còn bộ phim doanh thu hơn 1,4 tỷ USD Barbie được 8 đề cử.    

Robert Downey Jr. thắng Oscar Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc. 

Ở một trong những giải thưởng đầu tiên được công bố, 'Người sắt' Robert Downey Jr. được xướng tên ở hạng mục Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc. Anh đánh bại nam diễn viên gạo cội Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo và Sterling K. Brown để nhận tượng vàng nhờ vai diễn xuất sắc trong Oppenheimer.

Trên sân khấu nhận giải, Robert Downey Jr. cảm ơn Viện hàn lâm cũng như vợ mình - Susan Downey và đạo diễn Christopher Nolan. Đây là tượng vàng đầu tiên của Robert Downey Jr. sau 2 lần đề cử nhưng ra về tay trắng. 

Robert Downey Jr. và vợ trên thảm đỏ Oscar. 

Cùng với chiến thắng của Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer tiếp tục giành giải Biên tập phim hay nhất Quay phim xuất sắc nhất. 

Trong khi đó, The Zone of Interest thắng giải Phim quốc tế hay nhất. Godzilla Minus One được xướng tên ở hạng mục Kỹ xảo tốt nhất.

* Tiếp tục cập nhật

KẾT QUẢ OSCAR 2024

Phim hay nhất 

Hai diễn viên chính của phim 'Barbie'. 

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Leonardo DiCaprio và Lily Gladstone trong ' Killers of the Flower Moon'. 

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc hay nhất

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Nhạc phim hay nhất 

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Ca khúc gốc hay nhất

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Phim 'Poor Things'. 

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất 

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Trang điểm & làm tóc tốt nhất 

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Âm thanh tốt nhất  

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Kỹ xảo tốt nhất  

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Phim tài liệu hay nhất

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol