Lễ trao giải Oscar 2024 diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Hollywood sáng 10/3 (giờ Việt Nam) tới với sự dẫn dắt của MC Jimmy Kimmel.

Năm nay bộ phim về cha đẻ bom nguyên tử Oppenheimer dẫn đầu cuộc đua giành tượng vàng với 13 đề cử.

Cillian Murphy trong 'Oppenheimer'.

Poor Things - tác phẩm của đạo diễn Yorgos Lanthimos giành giải Sư tử vàng ở LHP Venice 2023 có 11 đề cử. Killers of the Flower Moon (Vầng trăng máu) của Leonardo DiCaprio nhận 10 đề cử. Còn bộ phim doanh thu hơn 1,4 tỷ USD Barbie được 8 đề cử.

Robert Downey Jr. thắng Oscar Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc.

Ở một trong những giải thưởng đầu tiên được công bố, 'Người sắt' Robert Downey Jr. được xướng tên ở hạng mục Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc. Anh đánh bại nam diễn viên gạo cội Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo và Sterling K. Brown để nhận tượng vàng nhờ vai diễn xuất sắc trong Oppenheimer.

Trên sân khấu nhận giải, Robert Downey Jr. cảm ơn Viện hàn lâm cũng như vợ mình - Susan Downey và đạo diễn Christopher Nolan. Đây là tượng vàng đầu tiên của Robert Downey Jr. sau 2 lần đề cử nhưng ra về tay trắng.

Robert Downey Jr. và vợ trên thảm đỏ Oscar.

Cùng với chiến thắng của Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer tiếp tục giành giải Biên tập phim hay nhất và Quay phim xuất sắc nhất.

Trong khi đó, The Zone of Interest thắng giải Phim quốc tế hay nhất. Godzilla Minus One được xướng tên ở hạng mục Kỹ xảo tốt nhất.

* Tiếp tục cập nhật

KẾT QUẢ OSCAR 2024

Phim hay nhất

Hai diễn viên chính của phim 'Barbie'.

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Leonardo DiCaprio và Lily Gladstone trong ' Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc hay nhất

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Nhạc phim hay nhất

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Ca khúc gốc hay nhất

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

"It Never Went Away," American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Phim 'Poor Things'.

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Trang điểm & làm tóc tốt nhất

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Âm thanh tốt nhất

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Kỹ xảo tốt nhất

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Phim tài liệu hay nhất

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol