Lễ trao giải Oscar 2024 diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby ở Hollywood sáng 10/3 (giờ Việt Nam) tới với sự dẫn dắt của MC Jimmy Kimmel.
Năm nay bộ phim về cha đẻ bom nguyên tử Oppenheimer dẫn đầu cuộc đua giành tượng vàng với 13 đề cử.
Poor Things - tác phẩm của đạo diễn Yorgos Lanthimos giành giải Sư tử vàng ở LHP Venice 2023 có 11 đề cử. Killers of the Flower Moon (Vầng trăng máu) của Leonardo DiCaprio nhận 10 đề cử. Còn bộ phim doanh thu hơn 1,4 tỷ USD Barbie được 8 đề cử.
Ở một trong những giải thưởng đầu tiên được công bố, 'Người sắt' Robert Downey Jr. được xướng tên ở hạng mục Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc. Anh đánh bại nam diễn viên gạo cội Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo và Sterling K. Brown để nhận tượng vàng nhờ vai diễn xuất sắc trong Oppenheimer.
Trên sân khấu nhận giải, Robert Downey Jr. cảm ơn Viện hàn lâm cũng như vợ mình - Susan Downey và đạo diễn Christopher Nolan. Đây là tượng vàng đầu tiên của Robert Downey Jr. sau 2 lần đề cử nhưng ra về tay trắng.
Cùng với chiến thắng của Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer tiếp tục giành giải Biên tập phim hay nhất và Quay phim xuất sắc nhất.
Trong khi đó, The Zone of Interest thắng giải Phim quốc tế hay nhất. Godzilla Minus One được xướng tên ở hạng mục Kỹ xảo tốt nhất.
* Tiếp tục cập nhật
KẾT QUẢ OSCAR 2024
Phim hay nhất
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Kịch bản gốc hay nhất
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Nhạc phim hay nhất
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Ca khúc gốc hay nhất
"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie
Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Trang điểm & làm tóc tốt nhất
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Âm thanh tốt nhất
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Kỹ xảo tốt nhất
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Phim quốc tế hay nhất
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Phim tài liệu hay nhất
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol