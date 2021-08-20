AstraZeneca has transferred an additional 1.2 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam as part of the 30 million dose contract it has signed with a Vietnamese partner.

AstraZeneca is one of the six approved COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in Vietnam. (Photo: MoH)

A plane carrying the vaccine landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on August 19 evening, the Ministry of Health said.

This is the ninth shipment that AstraZeneca has delivered to Vietnam as part of a purchase contract between AstraZeneca and the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.

AstraZeneca has so far delivered 6.7 million doses to Vietnam under the contract. Vietnam has also received another 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by countries and channeled through the COVAX Facility.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 19 phoned AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, suggesting that the firm speed up vaccine delivery and work on a vaccine programme for people under 18.

As of August 19, Vietnam had received more than 22 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 14 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, more than 5 million doses of Moderna, more than 1.2 million doses of Pfizer, 12,000 doses of Sputnik-V and 2.5 million doses of Sinopharm.

Nearly 16 million doses of the vaccines have been administered, with more than 1.5 million people getting their second shot. VOV

(Source: VietNamNet)

Additional one million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine land in Vietnam One more million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell arrived at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat Airport on August 14.