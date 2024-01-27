Sau chiến thắng tại LHP Cannes 2023 với giải thưởng dành cho Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất Trần Anh Hùng, The Taste Of Things được đại diện cho điện Pháp cử đi Oscar 2024 nhưng đã trượt đề cử hạng mục Phim quốc tế hay nhất.
Trong danh sách đề cử César 2024, giải thưởng được ảnh được cho là Oscar của điện ảnh Pháp, The Taste Of Things gây thất vọng khi bị gạt ra khỏi hầu hết các hạng mục quan trọng như: Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Nam và Nữ chính xuất sắc....
The Taste Of Things chỉ được gọi tên ở 3 hạng mục phụ gồm: Quay phim, Phục trang và Thiết kế sản xuất. Trần Nữ Yên Khê - vợ đạo diễn gốc Việt - Trần Anh Hùng được gọi tên ở đề cử Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất cho phim The Taste Of Things.
Trailer phim 'The Taste Of Things'
Trong khi đó, phim The Animal Kingdom dẫn đầu danh sách với 12 đề cử. Anatomy Of A Fall - bộ phim mới được trình chiếu tại Việt Nam với tên Kỳ án trên đồi tuyết từng thắng Cành vọ vàng tại LHP Cannes 2023 và mới đây nhận 5 đề cử Oscar 2024, về thứ 2 với 11 đề cử César 2024.
The Animal Kingdom và Anatomy of a Fall cùng cạnh tranh ở 8 hạng mục, trong đó hầu hết là những giải quan trọng.
Lễ trao giải César sẽ diễn ra tại Nhà hát l’Olympia ở Paris ngày 23/2. Năm nay đạo diễn Christopher Nolan và Agnès Jaoui sẽ được trao giải Césars danh dự.
DANH SÁCH ĐỀ CỬ
PHIM HAY NHẤT
Anatomy of a Fall
Junkyard Dog
All Your Faces
The Goldman Case
The Animal Kingdom
ĐẠO DIỄN XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Catherine Breillat - Last Summer
Jeanne Herry - All Your Faces
Cédric Kahn - The Goldman Case
Thomas Cailley - The Animal Kingdom
KỊCH BẢN GỐC HAY NHẤT
Anatomy of a Fall
Junkyard Dog
All Your Faces
The Goldman Case
The Animal Kingdom
KỊCH BẢN CHUYỂN THỂ HAY NHẤT
Just The Two Of Us
Consent
Last Summer
NỮ DIỄN VIÊN CHÍNH XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Marion Cotillard, Little Blue Girl
Léa Drucker, Last Summer
Virginie Efira, Just The Two Of Us
Hafsia Herzi, The Rapture
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
NAM DIỄN VIÊN CHÍNH XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Romain Duris, The Animal Kingdom
Benjamin Lavernhe, L’Abbé Pierre – A Century of Devotion
Melvil Poupaud, Just The Two Of Us
Raphaël Quenard, Yannik
Arieh Worthalter, The Goldman Case
NAM DIỄN VIÊN PHỤ XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Leila Bekhti, All Your Faces
Galatea Bellugi, Junkyard Dog
Élodie Bouchez, All Your Faces
Adèle Exarchopoulos, All Your Faces
Miou Miou, All Your Faces
NỮ DIỄN VIÊN CHÍNH XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Swann Arlaud, Anatomy Of A Fall
Anthony Bajon, Junkyard Dog
Arthur Harari, The Goldman Case
Pio Marmaï, Yannick
Antoine Reinartz, Anatomy of a Fall
PHIM HOẠT HÌNH HAY NHẤT
No Dogs Or Italians Allowed
Chicken For Linda!
Mars Express
PHIM NƯỚC NGOÀI HAY NHẤT
Kidnapped, Marco Bellocchio
Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismäki
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Perfect Days, Wim Wender
The Nature Of Love, Monia Chokri
ÂM THANH HAY NHẤT
Julien Sicart, Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq, Olivier Goinard, Anatomy of a Fall
Rémi Daru, Guadalupe Cassius, Loïc Prian, Marc Doisne, All Your Faces
Erwann Kerzanet, Sylvain Malbrant, Olivier Guillaume, The Goldman Case
Fabrice Osinski, Raphaël Sohier, Matthieu Fichet, Niels Barletta, The Animal Kingdom
David Rit, Gwennolé Le Borgne, Olivier Touche, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)
QUAY PHIM XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Simon Beaufils, Anatomy of a Fall
Jonathan Ricquebourg, The Taste of Things
Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Goldman Case
David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom
Nicolas Bolduc, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)
BIÊN TẬP XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy Of Fall
Francis Vesin, All Your Face
Valérie Loiseleux, Little Girl Blue
Yann Debet, The Goldman Case
Lilian Corbeille, The Animal Kingdom
PHỤC TRANG XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Jürgen Doering, Jeanne du Barry
Pascaline Chavanne, The Crime Is Mine
Trần Nữ Yên Khê, The Taste Of Things
Ariane Daurat, The Animal Kingdom
Thierry Delettre, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)
THIẾT KẾ SẢN XUẤT XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Emmanuelle Duplay, Anatomy of a Fall
Angelo Zamparutti, Jeanne du Barry
Toma Baquéni, The Taste Of Things
Julia Lemaire, The Animal Kingdom
Stéphane Taillasson, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)
KỸ XẢO XUẤT SẮC NHẤT
Thomas Duval, Acid
Lise Fischer, Cédric Fayolle, The Mountain
Cyrille Bonjean, Bruno Sommier, Jean-Louis Autret, The Animal Kingdom
Oliver Cauwet, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)
Léo Ewald, Vermin
Quỳnh An