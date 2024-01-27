Sau chiến thắng tại LHP Cannes 2023 với giải thưởng dành cho Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất Trần Anh Hùng, The Taste Of Things được đại diện cho điện Pháp cử đi Oscar 2024 nhưng đã trượt đề cử hạng mục Phim quốc tế hay nhất.

Trong danh sách đề cử César 2024, giải thưởng được ảnh được cho là Oscar của điện ảnh Pháp, The Taste Of Things gây thất vọng khi bị gạt ra khỏi hầu hết các hạng mục quan trọng như: Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Nam và Nữ chính xuất sắc....

The Taste Of Things chỉ được gọi tên ở 3 hạng mục phụ gồm: Quay phim, Phục trang và Thiết kế sản xuất. Trần Nữ Yên Khê - vợ đạo diễn gốc Việt - Trần Anh Hùng được gọi tên ở đề cử Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất cho phim The Taste Of Things.

Trailer phim 'The Taste Of Things'

Trong khi đó, phim The Animal Kingdom dẫn đầu danh sách với 12 đề cử. Anatomy Of A Fall - bộ phim mới được trình chiếu tại Việt Nam với tên Kỳ án trên đồi tuyết từng thắng Cành vọ vàng tại LHP Cannes 2023 và mới đây nhận 5 đề cử Oscar 2024, về thứ 2 với 11 đề cử César 2024.

The Animal Kingdom và Anatomy of a Fall cùng cạnh tranh ở 8 hạng mục, trong đó hầu hết là những giải quan trọng.

Lễ trao giải César sẽ diễn ra tại Nhà hát l’Olympia ở Paris ngày 23/2. Năm nay đạo diễn Christopher Nolan và Agnès Jaoui sẽ được trao giải Césars danh dự.

DANH SÁCH ĐỀ CỬ

PHIM HAY NHẤT

Anatomy of a Fall

Junkyard Dog

All Your Faces

The Goldman Case

The Animal Kingdom

ĐẠO DIỄN XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Catherine Breillat - Last Summer

Jeanne Herry - All Your Faces

Cédric Kahn - The Goldman Case

Thomas Cailley - The Animal Kingdom

KỊCH BẢN GỐC HAY NHẤT

Anatomy of a Fall

Junkyard Dog

All Your Faces

The Goldman Case

The Animal Kingdom

KỊCH BẢN CHUYỂN THỂ HAY NHẤT

Just The Two Of Us

Consent

Last Summer

NỮ DIỄN VIÊN CHÍNH XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Marion Cotillard, Little Blue Girl

Léa Drucker, Last Summer

Virginie Efira, Just The Two Of Us

Hafsia Herzi, The Rapture

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

NAM DIỄN VIÊN CHÍNH XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Romain Duris, The Animal Kingdom

Benjamin Lavernhe, L’Abbé Pierre – A Century of Devotion

Melvil Poupaud, Just The Two Of Us

Raphaël Quenard, Yannik

Arieh Worthalter, The Goldman Case

NAM DIỄN VIÊN PHỤ XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Leila Bekhti, All Your Faces

Galatea Bellugi, Junkyard Dog

Élodie Bouchez, All Your Faces

Adèle Exarchopoulos, All Your Faces

Miou Miou, All Your Faces

NỮ DIỄN VIÊN CHÍNH XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Swann Arlaud, Anatomy Of A Fall

Anthony Bajon, Junkyard Dog

Arthur Harari, The Goldman Case

Pio Marmaï, Yannick

Antoine Reinartz, Anatomy of a Fall

No Dogs Or Italians Allowed

Chicken For Linda!

Mars Express

PHIM NƯỚC NGOÀI HAY NHẤT

Kidnapped, Marco Bellocchio

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismäki

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Perfect Days, Wim Wender

The Nature Of Love, Monia Chokri

ÂM THANH HAY NHẤT

Julien Sicart, Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq, Olivier Goinard, Anatomy of a Fall

Rémi Daru, Guadalupe Cassius, Loïc Prian, Marc Doisne, All Your Faces

Erwann Kerzanet, Sylvain Malbrant, Olivier Guillaume, The Goldman Case

Fabrice Osinski, Raphaël Sohier, Matthieu Fichet, Niels Barletta, The Animal Kingdom

David Rit, Gwennolé Le Borgne, Olivier Touche, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)

QUAY PHIM XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Simon Beaufils, Anatomy of a Fall

Jonathan Ricquebourg, The Taste of Things

Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Goldman Case

David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Nicolas Bolduc, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)

BIÊN TẬP XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy Of Fall

Francis Vesin, All Your Face

Valérie Loiseleux, Little Girl Blue

Yann Debet, The Goldman Case

Lilian Corbeille, The Animal Kingdom

PHỤC TRANG XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Jürgen Doering, Jeanne du Barry

Pascaline Chavanne, The Crime Is Mine

Trần Nữ Yên Khê, The Taste Of Things

Ariane Daurat, The Animal Kingdom

Thierry Delettre, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2) THIẾT KẾ SẢN XUẤT XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Emmanuelle Duplay, Anatomy of a Fall

Angelo Zamparutti, Jeanne du Barry

Toma Baquéni, The Taste Of Things

Julia Lemaire, The Animal Kingdom

Stéphane Taillasson, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)

KỸ XẢO XUẤT SẮC NHẤT

Thomas Duval, Acid

Lise Fischer, Cédric Fayolle, The Mountain

Cyrille Bonjean, Bruno Sommier, Jean-Louis Autret, The Animal Kingdom

Oliver Cauwet, The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)

Léo Ewald, Vermin

Quỳnh An