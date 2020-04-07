Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HOSE

tin tức về HOSE mới nhất

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESS

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

 
Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk

Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk

07/04/2020
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks

Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks

icon06/04/20200
VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years

VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.

Trading remains quiet amid risk concerns

Trading remains quiet amid risk concerns

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

FIEs reluctant to list shares on bourse

FIEs reluctant to list shares on bourse

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

Only 10 foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) have entered the bourse over the last decade, a very modest figure compared with the tens of thousands of enterprises now operational in Vietnam.

Firms ask for delay financial statements release

Firms ask for delay financial statements release

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has received dozens of documents from listed companies asking to extend the deadline for the disclosure of this year's financial statements.

Vietnam's stock market keeps appealing to foreign investors

Vietnam’s stock market keeps appealing to foreign investors

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The prospect of the Vietnamese stock market this year will be brighter, with profits of listed firms in 2020 likely to increase by 18% against 2019 while the VN-Index may rise by 20.7%.

IFC investor group no longer VietinBank's major shareholder

IFC investor group no longer VietinBank’s major shareholder

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) investor group is now no longer a major shareholder of the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), after selling more than 55.7 million shares of the bank.

Large-cap companies end 2019 lower from their debuts

Large-cap companies end 2019 lower from their debuts

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Three large-cap companies that debuted on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in 2019 saw their shares beaten by the benchmark VN-Index at the end of the year.

Brokerages hope for more capital in VN stock market

Brokerages hope for more capital in VN stock market

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Vietnam’s stock market is expected to lure more foreign capital in 2020, according to brokerages.

State-run Vietnam Rubber Group gets green light to list on HoSE

State-run Vietnam Rubber Group gets green light to list on HoSE

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Once completed listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Vietnam Rubber Group would be the second largest firm in terms of registered capital, behind BIDV.

Stock investors turn more cautious after taking loss

Stock investors turn more cautious after taking loss

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The stock market these days is beset with anxiety and cautiousness. Investors cannot predict how the stock prices while foreign investors sell more than buy.

External factors torment investors in Vietnam

External factors torment investors in Vietnam

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

The business results of listed companies in the first nine months of the year were fairly positive. But the unpredictability of the negotiations related to the US-China trade still exists.

Legal overhaul urged for foreign firms to list shares in Vietnam

Legal overhaul urged for foreign firms to list shares in Vietnam

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

Encouraging FDI firms to list locally would help supervise their performance as the companies would be managed by not only local authorities but also investors, shareholders, and the local stock exchanges.

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightly

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightly

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.

Billions of shares pending for HoSE listing

Billions of shares pending for HoSE listing

BUSINESS
30/11/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is preparing to receive billions of shares after companies delayed listing plans due to poor trading conditions.

Proposal to merge Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City stock exchanges on hold

Proposal to merge Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City stock exchanges on hold

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

The proposal to merge Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City stock exchanges has been put on hold for the immediate future, according to a government report.

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analysts

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analysts

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.

85% of businesses listed on stock market report profit growth in Q3

85% of businesses listed on stock market report profit growth in Q3

BUSINESS
09/11/2019

As many as 706 enterprises, 85 per cent of 832 listed companies on the Vietnamese stock market, generated profits during the third quarter of this year.

 
 
