The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.
09/03/2020
The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.
17/02/2020
Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
18/01/2020
Only 10 foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) have entered the bourse over the last decade, a very modest figure compared with the tens of thousands of enterprises now operational in Vietnam.
17/01/2020
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has received dozens of documents from listed companies asking to extend the deadline for the disclosure of this year's financial statements.
16/01/2020
The prospect of the Vietnamese stock market this year will be brighter, with profits of listed firms in 2020 likely to increase by 18% against 2019 while the VN-Index may rise by 20.7%.
15/01/2020
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) investor group is now no longer a major shareholder of the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), after selling more than 55.7 million shares of the bank.
08/01/2020
Three large-cap companies that debuted on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in 2019 saw their shares beaten by the benchmark VN-Index at the end of the year.
06/01/2020
Vietnam’s stock market is expected to lure more foreign capital in 2020, according to brokerages.
06/01/2020
Once completed listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Vietnam Rubber Group would be the second largest firm in terms of registered capital, behind BIDV.
12/12/2019
The stock market these days is beset with anxiety and cautiousness. Investors cannot predict how the stock prices while foreign investors sell more than buy.
10/12/2019
The business results of listed companies in the first nine months of the year were fairly positive. But the unpredictability of the negotiations related to the US-China trade still exists.
04/12/2019
Encouraging FDI firms to list locally would help supervise their performance as the companies would be managed by not only local authorities but also investors, shareholders, and the local stock exchanges.
02/12/2019
Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.
30/11/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is preparing to receive billions of shares after companies delayed listing plans due to poor trading conditions.
27/11/2019
The proposal to merge Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City stock exchanges has been put on hold for the immediate future, according to a government report.
25/11/2019
The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.
09/11/2019
As many as 706 enterprises, 85 per cent of 832 listed companies on the Vietnamese stock market, generated profits during the third quarter of this year.