Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:23:28 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Malaysia

tin tức về Malaysia mới nhất

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported casesicon
SOCIETY19/03/20200

Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases

China reports no new domestic cases for the first time, but imported cases are growing in the region.

 
COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries

COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries

icon13/03/20200
COVID-19: Philippines declares emergency state, cases in Malaysia surpass 100

COVID-19: Philippines declares emergency state, cases in Malaysia surpass 100

icon10/03/20200
Tân Thủ tướng Malaysia yêu cầu hoãn họp quốc hội 2 thángicon

Tân Thủ tướng Malaysia yêu cầu hoãn họp quốc hội 2 tháng

Thế giới
04/03/2020

Chủ tịch Quốc hội Malaysia thông báo, tân Thủ tướng Muhyiddin Yassin đã yêu cầu cơ quan lập pháp này hoãn họp 2 tháng.

Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister is named PMicon

Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister is named PM

POLITICS
29/02/2020

Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation.

Vietnamese girls finish Junior Fed Cup in fourth placeicon

Vietnamese girls finish Junior Fed Cup in fourth place

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020

The Vietnamese female team came in fourth position overall after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their Mongolian rivals during the final match of the Junior Fed Cup which took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 28.

Quốc vương Malaysia bổ nhiệm thủ tướng mớiicon

Quốc vương Malaysia bổ nhiệm thủ tướng mới

Thế giới
29/02/2020

Quốc vương Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah đã bổ nhiệm cựu Phó thủ tướng Muhyiddin Yassin làm Thủ tướng mới của nước này.

Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020icon

Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

POLITICS
28/02/2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.

Consumer spending in Vietnam continues to outpace ASEAN peersicon

Consumer spending in Vietnam continues to outpace ASEAN peers

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Vietnam’s modern grocery retail and pharmacy sector will benefit specifically from the country’s consumer spending growth story.

Vietnam attends APEC SOM 1 in Malaysiaicon

Vietnam attends APEC SOM 1 in Malaysia

POLITICS
22/02/2020

The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and related meetings of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) forum 2020 (APEC 2020) took place in Malaysia’s Putrajaya city from February 20-22.

Vietnam, Malaysia step up cooperation in fight against crimeicon

Vietnam, Malaysia step up cooperation in fight against crime

POLITICS
14/02/2020

Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 13 suggested Vietnam and Malaysia step up bilateral cooperation in various spheres, especially in the fight against transnational crime.

Ca sĩ bị cách ly vì nghi nhiễm virus corona sau chuyến công tác Trung Quốcicon

Ca sĩ bị cách ly vì nghi nhiễm virus corona sau chuyến công tác Trung Quốc

Nhạc
29/01/2020

 - Ika Mustafa đã bị cách ly ngay lập tức sau khi bị nghi nhiễm virus corona từ một người dân Vũ Hán ngồi cùng chuyến bay.

Một công nhân thiệt mạng vì ngã vào máy xay thịticon

Một công nhân thiệt mạng vì ngã vào máy xay thịt

Thế giới
30/12/2019

Một lao động người Nepal hôm nay (30/12) đã thiệt mạng sau khi ngã vào máy xay thịt ở bang Malaca, Malaysia.

Người đàn ông giải cứu chú chó giữa dòng nước lũicon

Người đàn ông giải cứu chú chó giữa dòng nước lũ

Gia đình
23/12/2019

Giữa trời mưa bão, một người đàn ông ở Kluang (Malaysia) đã có hành động ấm áp khiến nhiều người dùng mạng cảm kích.

Ngày khác lạ ở đảo ngọc Penangicon

Ngày khác lạ ở đảo ngọc Penang

Du lịch
18/12/2019

Penang là thành phố đa sắc màu của Malaysia. Đảo ngọc này mang trong mình những “hơi thở” văn hóa đầy khác lạ, nơi cho bạn thỏa sức khám phá nhiều lát cắt sinh động.

Đi du lịch nước ngoài, bố mẹ bỏ quên con ở trạm nghỉicon

Đi du lịch nước ngoài, bố mẹ bỏ quên con ở trạm nghỉ

Thế giới đó đây
17/12/2019

Chuyến du lịch cuối tuần tới Malaysia của một gia đình người Singapore suýt trở thành ác mộng khi cha mẹ bỏ quên cậu con trai mới 5 tuổi tại một trạm dừng nghỉ.

6 đền, chùa có kiến trúc độc lạ bậc nhất châu Áicon

6 đền, chùa có kiến trúc độc lạ bậc nhất châu Á

Du lịch
14/12/2019

Thái Lan, Trung Quốc, Malaysia... là những quốc gia sở hữu loạt đền, chùa độc đáo bậc nhất châu Á. Các điểm đến này thu hút nhiều du khách ghé tham quan, thưởng ngoạn.

Vietnam still faces hurdles in tourism promotionicon

Vietnam still faces hurdles in tourism promotion

TRAVEL
05/12/2019

In 2018, the government approved to establish a public tourism development fund with an initial annual budget of US$4.3 million.

Vietnam named second in ASEAN in fintech funding in 2019icon

Vietnam named second in ASEAN in fintech funding in 2019

FEATURE
29/11/2019

Vietnam’s fintech firms secured two of the top three largest funding deals in ASEAN in 2019.

Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysiaicon

Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

The Sumatran rhino is now officially extinct in Malaysia after the last surviving individual died in captivity on November 24.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 