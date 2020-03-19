Malaysia
tin tức về Malaysia mới nhất
icon
China reports no new domestic cases for the first time, but imported cases are growing in the region.
icon Thế giới
04/03/2020
Chủ tịch Quốc hội Malaysia thông báo, tân Thủ tướng Muhyiddin Yassin đã yêu cầu cơ quan lập pháp này hoãn họp 2 tháng.
icon POLITICS
29/02/2020
Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020
The Vietnamese female team came in fourth position overall after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their Mongolian rivals during the final match of the Junior Fed Cup which took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 28.
icon Thế giới
29/02/2020
Quốc vương Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah đã bổ nhiệm cựu Phó thủ tướng Muhyiddin Yassin làm Thủ tướng mới của nước này.
icon POLITICS
28/02/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Vietnam’s modern grocery retail and pharmacy sector will benefit specifically from the country’s consumer spending growth story.
icon POLITICS
22/02/2020
The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and related meetings of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) forum 2020 (APEC 2020) took place in Malaysia’s Putrajaya city from February 20-22.
icon POLITICS
14/02/2020
Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 13 suggested Vietnam and Malaysia step up bilateral cooperation in various spheres, especially in the fight against transnational crime.
icon Nhạc
29/01/2020
- Ika Mustafa đã bị cách ly ngay lập tức sau khi bị nghi nhiễm virus corona từ một người dân Vũ Hán ngồi cùng chuyến bay.
icon Thế giới
30/12/2019
Một lao động người Nepal hôm nay (30/12) đã thiệt mạng sau khi ngã vào máy xay thịt ở bang Malaca, Malaysia.
icon Gia đình
23/12/2019
Giữa trời mưa bão, một người đàn ông ở Kluang (Malaysia) đã có hành động ấm áp khiến nhiều người dùng mạng cảm kích.
icon Du lịch
18/12/2019
Penang là thành phố đa sắc màu của Malaysia. Đảo ngọc này mang trong mình những “hơi thở” văn hóa đầy khác lạ, nơi cho bạn thỏa sức khám phá nhiều lát cắt sinh động.
icon Thế giới đó đây
17/12/2019
Chuyến du lịch cuối tuần tới Malaysia của một gia đình người Singapore suýt trở thành ác mộng khi cha mẹ bỏ quên cậu con trai mới 5 tuổi tại một trạm dừng nghỉ.
icon Du lịch
14/12/2019
Thái Lan, Trung Quốc, Malaysia... là những quốc gia sở hữu loạt đền, chùa độc đáo bậc nhất châu Á. Các điểm đến này thu hút nhiều du khách ghé tham quan, thưởng ngoạn.
icon TRAVEL
05/12/2019
In 2018, the government approved to establish a public tourism development fund with an initial annual budget of US$4.3 million.
icon FEATURE
29/11/2019
Vietnam’s fintech firms secured two of the top three largest funding deals in ASEAN in 2019.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019
The Sumatran rhino is now officially extinct in Malaysia after the last surviving individual died in captivity on November 24.