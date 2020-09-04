Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

05/09/2020 19:14:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

smart city

tin tức về smart city mới nhất

Vietnam eyes development of smart citiesicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT04/09/20200

Vietnam eyes development of smart cities

Smart cities hold the answer to the modern world's problems including rising population, pollution, traffic congestion, climate change and even global-scale disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts. 

 
Vietnam praised for e-government development

Vietnam praised for e-government development

icon28/08/20200
E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

icon10/08/20200
Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5icon

Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/07/2020

The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Những hình ảnh ấn tượng tại Trung tâm điều hành thông minh Đà Lạticon

Những hình ảnh ấn tượng tại Trung tâm điều hành thông minh Đà Lạt

Thông tin & Truyền thông
16/06/2020

Trung tâm điều hành thông minh giúp Đà Lạt có thể quản lý và giám sát từ tổng thể đến chi tiết từng tình huống diễn ra trên địa bàn thành phố. Đây là một trong những tỉnh thành đầu tiên tại Việt Nam triển khai mô hình thành phố thông minh. 

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city developmenticon

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/06/2020

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

An initiative of national strategic importanceicon

An initiative of national strategic importance

FEATURE
01/06/2020

HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month. 

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025icon

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/03/2020

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Real estate market scenario for 2020: capital flows continue to suburban eco-citiesicon

Real estate market scenario for 2020: capital flows continue to suburban eco-cities

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

With their massive land funds and ample investment inflows for transport infrastructure development, the suburban cities surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are projected to become the next hotspot for investors and buyers.

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nangicon

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.

HCM City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019icon

HCM City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019

FEATURE
30/12/2019

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has officially announced ten outstanding events in 2019 in economic field, society, culture, national defense and security and diplomacy.

RoK provides Tam Ky with US$9 million to build smart cityicon

RoK provides Tam Ky with US$9 million to build smart city

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide Tam Ky city in Quang Nam province with non-refundable aid of US$9 million to help the city with its smart city building project.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends groundbreaking ceremony of smart city in Busanicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends groundbreaking ceremony of smart city in Busan

POLITICS
25/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 24 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a smart city in Gangseo district, Busan city, the Republic of Korea.

Blockchain technology vital in building smart cityicon

Blockchain technology vital in building smart city

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/11/2019

HCM City plans to develop a regulatory framework and policies associated with blockchain technology to minimise potential risks in building a smart...

Vietnam hosting 12th EST forum in Asiaicon

Vietnam hosting 12th EST forum in Asia

SOCIETY
28/10/2019

The 12th Intergovernmental Regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) Forum in Asia is being held in Hanoi from October 28-30.

Developing AI products to serve Vietnameseicon

Developing AI products to serve Vietnamese

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/10/2019

Performing pioneering AI research in Vietnamese language for the Vietnamese people is the mission that AILab under the HCM City National University is pursuing.

Da Nang to host Smart city Summiticon

Da Nang to host Smart city Summit

SOCIETY
20/10/2019

More than 600 participants, including 200 foreign experts, will attend the third Smart City Summit in Da Nang City on October 24.

First 1,000sq.m smart library comes into operation in HCM Cityicon

First 1,000sq.m smart library comes into operation in HCM City

SOCIETY
15/10/2019

Ho Chi Minh City’s first smart library, spanning a total area of 1,000 square metres, recently opened to students at Tran Dai Nghia high school in the southern city for the 2019- 2020 academic year.

Smart city challenges Vietnamese Gov’t and localitiesicon

Smart city challenges Vietnamese Gov’t and localities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/10/2019

In efforts to embrace the fourth industrial revolution, Vietnam's cities and provinces are pushing smart city programmes, combining technology with internet-connected devices to enhance municipal management and economy.

HCM City speeds up work on smart health en route to becoming smart cityicon

HCM City speeds up work on smart health en route to becoming smart city

SOCIETY
15/08/2019

HCM City’s Department of Health has sped up the process of building a database and adopting IT as instructed by the city Party Committee.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 