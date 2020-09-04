smart city
tin tức về smart city mới nhất
Smart cities hold the answer to the modern world's problems including rising population, pollution, traffic congestion, climate change and even global-scale disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.
15/07/2020
The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.
16/06/2020
Trung tâm điều hành thông minh giúp Đà Lạt có thể quản lý và giám sát từ tổng thể đến chi tiết từng tình huống diễn ra trên địa bàn thành phố. Đây là một trong những tỉnh thành đầu tiên tại Việt Nam triển khai mô hình thành phố thông minh.
01/06/2020
HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month.
30/03/2020
Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.
20/02/2020
With their massive land funds and ample investment inflows for transport infrastructure development, the suburban cities surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are projected to become the next hotspot for investors and buyers.
10/01/2020
Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.
30/12/2019
Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has officially announced ten outstanding events in 2019 in economic field, society, culture, national defense and security and diplomacy.
08/12/2019
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide Tam Ky city in Quang Nam province with non-refundable aid of US$9 million to help the city with its smart city building project.
25/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 24 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a smart city in Gangseo district, Busan city, the Republic of Korea.
11/11/2019
HCM City plans to develop a regulatory framework and policies associated with blockchain technology to minimise potential risks in building a smart...
28/10/2019
The 12th Intergovernmental Regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) Forum in Asia is being held in Hanoi from October 28-30.
24/10/2019
Performing pioneering AI research in Vietnamese language for the Vietnamese people is the mission that AILab under the HCM City National University is pursuing.
20/10/2019
More than 600 participants, including 200 foreign experts, will attend the third Smart City Summit in Da Nang City on October 24.
15/10/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s first smart library, spanning a total area of 1,000 square metres, recently opened to students at Tran Dai Nghia high school in the southern city for the 2019- 2020 academic year.
07/10/2019
In efforts to embrace the fourth industrial revolution, Vietnam's cities and provinces are pushing smart city programmes, combining technology with internet-connected devices to enhance municipal management and economy.
15/08/2019
HCM City’s Department of Health has sped up the process of building a database and adopting IT as instructed by the city Party Committee.