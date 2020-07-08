Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
visa

tin tức về visa mới nhất

Nhóm làm giả sổ tạm trú để xin cấp visa Hàn Quốc lãnh ánicon
Ký sự pháp đình08/07/20200

Nhóm làm giả sổ tạm trú để xin cấp visa Hàn Quốc lãnh án

Để được cấp visa sang Hàn Quốc theo chính sách mới, các bị cáo đã làm giả sổ tạm trú.

 
Sinh viên nước ngoài buộc phải rời Mỹ nếu chỉ học trực tuyến

Sinh viên nước ngoài buộc phải rời Mỹ nếu chỉ học trực tuyến

icon07/07/20200
Brazil đình chỉ dự án thanh toán số trên WhatsApp của Visa và Mastercard

Brazil đình chỉ dự án thanh toán số trên WhatsApp của Visa và Mastercard

icon24/06/20200
Mỹ ngừng cấp thẻ xanh tới cuối nămicon

Mỹ ngừng cấp thẻ xanh tới cuối năm

Thế giới
24/06/2020

Chính quyền của Tổng thống Donald Trump hồi đầu tuần này cho biết đã gia hạn lệnh cấm cấp thẻ xanh ở bên ngoài nước Mỹ cho tới cuối năm nay.

Vietnam likely to suspend visas to all countries to contain coronavirus' spreadicon

Vietnam likely to suspend visas to all countries to contain coronavirus' spread

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

The Vietnamese Government will most likely suspend all visas issued to citizens of all countries over a period of 15 to 30 days to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus.

Vietnamese consumers interested in biometric authentication payments: Visaicon

Vietnamese consumers interested in biometric authentication payments: Visa

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

According to the research, 95% of respondents had used fingerprint recognition in the past to make a payment—making it the most popular form of biometric authentication.

Nhật Bản dẫn đầu top hộ chiếu quyền lực nhất thế giới năm 2020icon

Nhật Bản dẫn đầu top hộ chiếu quyền lực nhất thế giới năm 2020

Thị trường
09/01/2020

Theo bảng xếp hạng hộ chiếu công ty Henley vừa công bố, công dân Nhật Bản vẫn sở hữu cuốn hộ chiếu quyền lực nhất thế giới.

Ken Research reveals Asia credit cards market outlook to 2025icon

Ken Research reveals Asia credit cards market outlook to 2025

BUSINESS
01/01/2020

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the credit cards industry within Asia covering various aspects.

Du khách Việt mất hộ chiếu ở nước ngoài, cấp lại trong 2 ngàyicon

Du khách Việt mất hộ chiếu ở nước ngoài, cấp lại trong 2 ngày

Tư vấn
21/12/2019

Thủ tục rút gọn trong việc cấp hộ chiếu là điểm nổi bật trong Luật Xuất cảnh, nhập cảnh của công dân Việt Nam, số 49/2019/QH14 vừa được Quốc hội chính thức ban hành.

S.Korea raises number of accredited travel firms for visa applicationicon

S.Korea raises number of accredited travel firms for visa application

TRAVEL
17/12/2019

Many local tour operators remain concerned, following the recent disappearance of 164 Vietnamese students in South Korea, that the country would tighten visa requirements for Vietnamese citizens.

Expert urges for more flexible visa policy for Vietnam tourism takeofficon

Expert urges for more flexible visa policy for Vietnam tourism takeoff

TRAVEL
12/12/2019

A friendly visa policy is among major reasons to help boost the Vietnamese tourism development, said Kenneth Atkinson, vice president of Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).

Fintech to drive digital payments: Visaicon

Fintech to drive digital payments: Visa

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Fintech companies could hold the key to driving last-mile adoption of digital payments and unlocking vast cash displacement opportunity in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, according to Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

Vietnam urged to simplify its visa process to lure more visitorsicon

Vietnam urged to simplify its visa process to lure more visitors

TRAVEL
05/11/2019

Visa policy is the most improved indicator in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness ranking of Vietnam, announced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2019.

Khổ như… người Việt đi nước ngoàiicon

Khổ như… người Việt đi nước ngoài

Thời sự
28/10/2019

 Nhiều nước được hưởng chính sách miễn thị thực của Việt Nam. Nhưng công dân Việt lại gặp khó khi xin nhập cảnh vào một số nước trong nhóm này.

Đã được xóa án tích, có đi xuất khẩu lao động tại Đài Loan được không?icon

Đã được xóa án tích, có đi xuất khẩu lao động tại Đài Loan được không?

Hồi âm
20/10/2019

- Bạn đọc Ngọc Tại Thu Hoàn đề nghị LS tư vấn

South Korea waives visa application fee for Vietnamese visitorsicon

South Korea waives visa application fee for Vietnamese visitors

VIDEO
04/10/2019

The Republic of Korea will temporarily waive the visa application fee for Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Vietnam to amend visa regulation to lure more foreign travelersicon

Vietnam to amend visa regulation to lure more foreign travelers

TRAVEL
05/09/2019

Foreign businesspeople and travelers will be able to easily enter Vietnam without having to wait too long under proposed new regulations.

7 doanh nghiệp bị Nhật Bản đình chỉ khỏi danh sách đại diện xin visaicon

7 doanh nghiệp bị Nhật Bản đình chỉ khỏi danh sách đại diện xin visa

Mới nóng
02/07/2019

Chi nhánh Hà Nội của Công ty Du lịch Vietravel cũng bị đình chỉ có thời hạn trong vòng 6 tháng, kể từ ngày 1-7-2019.

Vietnam’s banks change from magnetic cards to chip cardsicon

Vietnam’s banks change from magnetic cards to chip cards

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/06/2019

The change in technology used for domestic payment cards is expected to give a push to non-cash payments in Vietnam.

Hàn Quốc dừng cấp visa 5 năm cho người Việt có sổ tạm trúicon

Hàn Quốc dừng cấp visa 5 năm cho người Việt có sổ tạm trú

Thời sự
10/06/2019

 Cơ quan đại diện của Hàn Quốc tại Việt Nam tạm thời chỉ tiếp nhận những trường hợp có hộ khẩu thường trú tại 3 thành phố lớn (Hà Nội, TP.HCM, Đà Nẵng). 

 
 
