Để được cấp visa sang Hàn Quốc theo chính sách mới, các bị cáo đã làm giả sổ tạm trú.
Thế giới
24/06/2020
Chính quyền của Tổng thống Donald Trump hồi đầu tuần này cho biết đã gia hạn lệnh cấm cấp thẻ xanh ở bên ngoài nước Mỹ cho tới cuối năm nay.
SOCIETY
17/03/2020
The Vietnamese Government will most likely suspend all visas issued to citizens of all countries over a period of 15 to 30 days to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
13/01/2020
According to the research, 95% of respondents had used fingerprint recognition in the past to make a payment—making it the most popular form of biometric authentication.
Thị trường
09/01/2020
Theo bảng xếp hạng hộ chiếu công ty Henley vừa công bố, công dân Nhật Bản vẫn sở hữu cuốn hộ chiếu quyền lực nhất thế giới.
BUSINESS
01/01/2020
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the credit cards industry within Asia covering various aspects.
Tư vấn
21/12/2019
Thủ tục rút gọn trong việc cấp hộ chiếu là điểm nổi bật trong Luật Xuất cảnh, nhập cảnh của công dân Việt Nam, số 49/2019/QH14 vừa được Quốc hội chính thức ban hành.
TRAVEL
17/12/2019
Many local tour operators remain concerned, following the recent disappearance of 164 Vietnamese students in South Korea, that the country would tighten visa requirements for Vietnamese citizens.
TRAVEL
12/12/2019
A friendly visa policy is among major reasons to help boost the Vietnamese tourism development, said Kenneth Atkinson, vice president of Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).
BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Fintech companies could hold the key to driving last-mile adoption of digital payments and unlocking vast cash displacement opportunity in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, according to Visa, a world leader in digital payments.
TRAVEL
05/11/2019
Visa policy is the most improved indicator in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness ranking of Vietnam, announced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2019.
Thời sự
28/10/2019
Nhiều nước được hưởng chính sách miễn thị thực của Việt Nam. Nhưng công dân Việt lại gặp khó khi xin nhập cảnh vào một số nước trong nhóm này.
Hồi âm
20/10/2019
- Bạn đọc Ngọc Tại Thu Hoàn đề nghị LS tư vấn
VIDEO
04/10/2019
The Republic of Korea will temporarily waive the visa application fee for Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
TRAVEL
05/09/2019
Foreign businesspeople and travelers will be able to easily enter Vietnam without having to wait too long under proposed new regulations.
Mới nóng
02/07/2019
Chi nhánh Hà Nội của Công ty Du lịch Vietravel cũng bị đình chỉ có thời hạn trong vòng 6 tháng, kể từ ngày 1-7-2019.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/06/2019
The change in technology used for domestic payment cards is expected to give a push to non-cash payments in Vietnam.
Thời sự
10/06/2019
Cơ quan đại diện của Hàn Quốc tại Việt Nam tạm thời chỉ tiếp nhận những trường hợp có hộ khẩu thường trú tại 3 thành phố lớn (Hà Nội, TP.HCM, Đà Nẵng).