03/01/2021 12:24:56 (GMT +7)

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

Tết 2021 trọn vẹn từ những điều giản dịicon
Đời sống30/12/20200

Tết 2021 trọn vẹn từ những điều giản dị

Sau một năm 2020 nhiều biến động, Tết 2021 đang đến gần từng ngày với những cảm xúc đặc biệt. Với những “nốt trầm” của năm cũ, liệu Tết nay có bớt vui, thiếu vắng đi không khí ấm áp đặc trưng như mọi năm?
 
Cảm xúc mới từ cánh én vàng đón Tết quen thuộc của Coca-Cola

Cảm xúc mới từ cánh én vàng đón Tết quen thuộc của Coca-Cola

icon18/12/20200
3 nhãn hiệu đứng đầu thế giới về rác thải nhựa: Coca-Cola, Nestle và PepsiCo

3 nhãn hiệu đứng đầu thế giới về rác thải nhựa: Coca-Cola, Nestle và PepsiCo

icon14/12/20200
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changesicon

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes

BUSINESS
27/06/2020
The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Auditicon

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit

BUSINESS
10/06/2020
While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.
Tax authorities clamping down on foreign evadersicon

Tax authorities clamping down on foreign evaders

BUSINESS
16/12/2019
Foreign-invested enterprises will no longer be allowed to ignore their tax obligations as Vietnamese tax departments step up action on duty-dodging businesses.
Coca-Cola quảng cáo 'Mở lon Việt Nam' là không phù hợp thuần phong mỹ tụcicon

Coca-Cola quảng cáo 'Mở lon Việt Nam' là không phù hợp thuần phong mỹ tục

Thị trường
29/06/2019
Cục Văn hóa cơ sở cho rằng Coca-Cola Việt Nam quảng cáo có sử dụng cụm từ 'Mở lon Việt Nam', có dấu hiệu về hành vi quảng cáo thiếu thẩm mỹ, không phù hợp thuần phong mỹ tục Việt Nam.
Japan’s Suntory joins US rival Coca-Cola to push plastic recycling in Vietnamicon

Japan’s Suntory joins US rival Coca-Cola to push plastic recycling in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/06/2019
Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings has said it would work with American rival Coca-Cola and Swedish Nestlé to push the government of Vietnam to create a large-scale recycling system.
Thương hiệu có giá trị nhất thế giới 2019: Apple đứng đầu với 206 tỷ USDicon

Thương hiệu có giá trị nhất thế giới 2019: Apple đứng đầu với 206 tỷ USD

Công nghệ
24/05/2019
Apple tiếp tục là cái tên đứng đầu danh sách thương hiệu có giá trị nhất thế giới năm 2019, theo xếp hạng của Forbes.
Hoang mang việc sản phẩm Coca-Cola ở Việt Nam 'không được xuất khẩu'icon

Hoang mang việc sản phẩm Coca-Cola ở Việt Nam 'không được xuất khẩu'

Thị trường
24/04/2019
Trên bao bì nhiều sản phẩm của công ty Coca-Cola tại thị trường Việt Nam, xuất hiện dòng chữ 'Dành riêng cho thị trường Việt Nam. Không được xuất khẩu'.
Beverage giants cannot stay out of plastic reduction trendicon

Beverage giants cannot stay out of plastic reduction trend

BUSINESS
18/04/2019
 As plastic reduction is becoming an essential trend to save the environment, beverage companies, which still depend on tremendous amounts of plastic materials, cannot opt out of the trend.  
Coca-Cola đứng đầu thế giới: Nhưng con số này thật đáng sợicon

Coca-Cola đứng đầu thế giới: Nhưng con số này thật đáng sợ

Thị trường
25/03/2019
Lần đầu tiên, Coca-Cola tiết lộ sản xuất 3 triệu tấn bao bì nhựa mỗi năm - tương đương 200.000 chai mỗi phút.
 
 
