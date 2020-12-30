Coca-Cola
tin tức về Coca-Cola mới nhất
Sau một năm 2020 nhiều biến động, Tết 2021 đang đến gần từng ngày với những cảm xúc đặc biệt. Với những “nốt trầm” của năm cũ, liệu Tết nay có bớt vui, thiếu vắng đi không khí ấm áp đặc trưng như mọi năm?
27/06/2020
The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.
10/06/2020
While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.
16/12/2019
Foreign-invested enterprises will no longer be allowed to ignore their tax obligations as Vietnamese tax departments step up action on duty-dodging businesses.
29/06/2019
Cục Văn hóa cơ sở cho rằng Coca-Cola Việt Nam quảng cáo có sử dụng cụm từ 'Mở lon Việt Nam', có dấu hiệu về hành vi quảng cáo thiếu thẩm mỹ, không phù hợp thuần phong mỹ tục Việt Nam.
27/06/2019
Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings has said it would work with American rival Coca-Cola and Swedish Nestlé to push the government of Vietnam to create a large-scale recycling system.
24/05/2019
Apple tiếp tục là cái tên đứng đầu danh sách thương hiệu có giá trị nhất thế giới năm 2019, theo xếp hạng của Forbes.
24/04/2019
Trên bao bì nhiều sản phẩm của công ty Coca-Cola tại thị trường Việt Nam, xuất hiện dòng chữ 'Dành riêng cho thị trường Việt Nam. Không được xuất khẩu'.
18/04/2019
As plastic reduction is becoming an essential trend to save the environment, beverage companies, which still depend on tremendous amounts of plastic materials, cannot opt out of the trend.
25/03/2019
Lần đầu tiên, Coca-Cola tiết lộ sản xuất 3 triệu tấn bao bì nhựa mỗi năm - tương đương 200.000 chai mỗi phút.