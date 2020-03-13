Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talksicon
POLITICS13/03/20200

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

At the request of Canada, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has spoken over the phone with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to discuss bilateral relations and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

 
Electronics producers face material shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

Electronics producers face material shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

icon27/02/20200
Hàng chất giá rẻ đổ về, dân Việt lại chơi ôtô sang vừa túi tiền

Hàng chất giá rẻ đổ về, dân Việt lại chơi ôtô sang vừa túi tiền

icon27/02/20200
VN investment inflow below expectations after CPTPPicon

VN investment inflow below expectations after CPTPP

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

A year since the CPTPP came into force, trade between Viet Nam and other members of the trade deal had posted significant gains, but the potential to expand remained large, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Tin mừng sau 8 năm chờ đợi, không dễ để hưởng lợi ngayicon

Tin mừng sau 8 năm chờ đợi, không dễ để hưởng lợi ngay

Tài chính
19/02/2020

Các DN Việt Nam, trong đó có ngành dệt may, chưa thể hưởng lợi trong ngắn hạn và cần nhiều thay đổi để có thể tận dụng hiệp định thương mại quan trọng EVFTA vừa được ký kết với châu Âu.

Bước vào cuộc chơi 10 nghìn tỷ USD, 1 năm 2 tín hiệu trái chiềuicon

Bước vào cuộc chơi 10 nghìn tỷ USD, 1 năm 2 tín hiệu trái chiều

Đầu tư
18/02/2020

Xuất khẩu sang các nước thành viên Hiệp định CPTPP tăng khá, song việc thu hút đầu tư từ các nước này lại không như ý, thậm chí giảm mạnh.

Evaluating first year of CPTPP in actionicon

Evaluating first year of CPTPP in action

FEATURE
09/02/2020

The landmark Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has been in force for more than a year now, influencing the trade activities of member economies. 

Launching a fruitful and bright decadeicon

Launching a fruitful and bright decade

FEATURE
04/02/2020

The year 2020 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam to soar higher. 

Garment and textile exports likely to reach US$42 billion in 2020: SSIicon

Garment and textile exports likely to reach US$42 billion in 2020: SSI

BUSINESS
02/02/2020

Export turnover within the textile and apparel sector is forecast to reach up to US$42 billion in 2020, representing an increase of 7.7 per cent compared to the figures from 2019, according to SSI Securities Corporation.

Vietnam - ideal shelter for foreign investors amid US-China trade waricon

Vietnam - ideal shelter for foreign investors amid US-China trade war

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Vietnam is a good destination for foreign investors as they relocate production bases out of China to reduce operation costs.

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reformicon

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform

POLITICS
26/01/2020

Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam targets $5 billion from fruit, vegetable exports in 2020icon

Vietnam targets $5 billion from fruit, vegetable exports in 2020

BUSINESS
22/01/2020

The veggie and fruit sector aims to gross 5 billion USD from exports this year on the back of new-generation free trade agreements, the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VINAFRUIT) said.

CPTPP not proving a hit across the boardicon

CPTPP not proving a hit across the board

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Vietnam has been unable to gain export growth to all CPTPP member countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Pushing forward with reform is essential for Vietnam to buttress growth: HSBCicon

Pushing forward with reform is essential for Vietnam to buttress growth: HSBC

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

HSBC expected Vietnam’s economic outlook to remain positive and GDP to grow 6.6% in 2020.

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nangicon

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.

Vietnam 2019 customs revenue hits all-time high of US$15 billionicon

Vietnam 2019 customs revenue hits all-time high of US$15 billion

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Vietnam’s active participation in multilateral and bilateral trade agreements created a pathway for improvements in the country’s business environment and support local enterprises to grow.

Origin fraud hurts Vietnamese steel in the long runicon

Origin fraud hurts Vietnamese steel in the long run

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

International free trade agreements have opened up unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese steelmakers with the industry forecast to see robust growth.

Vietnam wood exports poised to hit US$12 billion mark ahead in 2020icon

Vietnam wood exports poised to hit US$12 billion mark ahead in 2020

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

Vietnam’s wood exports are predicted to reach US$12 billion during the course of 2020 following the wood processing industry’s great success during 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Việt Nam chuẩn bị đảm nhiệm vai trò képicon

Việt Nam chuẩn bị đảm nhiệm vai trò kép

Góc nhìn
25/12/2019

Năm 2020 lần đầu tiên Việt Nam vinh dự đảm nhận đồng thời cả hai trọng trách Chủ tịch ASEAN 2020 và Ủy viên không thường trực Hội đồng Bảo an Liên Hợp Quốc nhiệm kỳ 2020-2021.

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnamicon

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.

 
 
