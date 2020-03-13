cptpp
At the request of Canada, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has spoken over the phone with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to discuss bilateral relations and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.
19/02/2020
A year since the CPTPP came into force, trade between Viet Nam and other members of the trade deal had posted significant gains, but the potential to expand remained large, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
19/02/2020
Các DN Việt Nam, trong đó có ngành dệt may, chưa thể hưởng lợi trong ngắn hạn và cần nhiều thay đổi để có thể tận dụng hiệp định thương mại quan trọng EVFTA vừa được ký kết với châu Âu.
18/02/2020
Xuất khẩu sang các nước thành viên Hiệp định CPTPP tăng khá, song việc thu hút đầu tư từ các nước này lại không như ý, thậm chí giảm mạnh.
09/02/2020
The landmark Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has been in force for more than a year now, influencing the trade activities of member economies.
04/02/2020
The year 2020 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam to soar higher.
02/02/2020
Export turnover within the textile and apparel sector is forecast to reach up to US$42 billion in 2020, representing an increase of 7.7 per cent compared to the figures from 2019, according to SSI Securities Corporation.
31/01/2020
Vietnam is a good destination for foreign investors as they relocate production bases out of China to reduce operation costs.
26/01/2020
Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
22/01/2020
The veggie and fruit sector aims to gross 5 billion USD from exports this year on the back of new-generation free trade agreements, the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VINAFRUIT) said.
13/01/2020
Vietnam has been unable to gain export growth to all CPTPP member countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
10/01/2020
HSBC expected Vietnam’s economic outlook to remain positive and GDP to grow 6.6% in 2020.
10/01/2020
Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.
06/01/2020
Vietnam’s active participation in multilateral and bilateral trade agreements created a pathway for improvements in the country’s business environment and support local enterprises to grow.
05/01/2020
International free trade agreements have opened up unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese steelmakers with the industry forecast to see robust growth.
03/01/2020
Vietnam’s wood exports are predicted to reach US$12 billion during the course of 2020 following the wood processing industry’s great success during 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
25/12/2019
Năm 2020 lần đầu tiên Việt Nam vinh dự đảm nhận đồng thời cả hai trọng trách Chủ tịch ASEAN 2020 và Ủy viên không thường trực Hội đồng Bảo an Liên Hợp Quốc nhiệm kỳ 2020-2021.
23/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.