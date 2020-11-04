ODA
tin tức về ODA mới nhất
The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.
05/07/2020
A foreign specialist in an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project can receive VND500-700 million a month, while pay for a Vietnamese specialist is just tens of millions of VND.
12/06/2020
New policies are expected to accelerate the recovery of the real estate market and lay a firm foundation for the market’s long-term development.
01/06/2020
Hiện nay, do Tổng thầu Trung Quốc chưa xác định được mốc thời gian hoàn thành nên Dự án Cát Linh - Hà Đông chưa có cơ sở báo cáo cấp thẩm quyền cho phép kéo dài thời gian thực hiện.
13/05/2020
If the huge capital for public investment can be brought into the economy, Vietnam would be able to save GDP growth.
08/04/2020
There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.
23/02/2020
The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.
11/02/2020
A draft decree on ODA is expected to address pending issues and obstacles existed in the current regulations.
19/12/2019
The sluggish disbursement of public investment is attributable to the combination of three major factors.
20/11/2019
The Vietnamese government gives priority to the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership.
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Transport disbursed VND9.4 trillion for transport projects during the year to October, equivalent to 35.7% of the full-year target, while the remaining VND16.9 trillion has yet to be disbursed.
23/10/2019
Inflows from emerging countries might fail to meet environmental protection requirements.
21/10/2019
Việc đi vay nợ sẽ ngày càng khó hơn trong thời gian tới, nghĩa vụ trả nợ nước ngoài của Chính phủ khả năng cũng sẽ tăng lên tương ứng.
19/10/2019
Cơ quan Hợp tác Quốc tế Nhật Bản ký Thỏa thuận Viện trợ không hoàn lại trị giá lên tới 1,204 tỷ yên (hơn 11 nghìn USD) với Việt Nam cho dự án đảm bảo an toàn thực phẩm nông lâm thủy sản.
19/10/2019
Of the fields of operation in Vietnam, Japan is interested in cooperation to support development not only for infrastructure systems and human resources, but also in agriculture, health care and environment.
18/10/2019
- Cơ quan Hợp tác Quốc tế Nhật Bản (JICA) đang thực hiện nhiều hình thức hỗ trợ mới với Việt Nam trong đó có hỗ trợ xây dựng chính phủ điện tử và củng cố an ninh mạng…
08/10/2019
Starting October 15, the Ministry of Finance is scheduled to disclose the disbursement data on a 15-day basis at http://mof.gov.vn.