Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/11/2020 20:45:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

ODA

tin tức về ODA mới nhất

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020icon
BUSINESS04/11/20200

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

 
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM

icon01/11/20200
Thủ tướng: Không chấp nhận có tiền mà không tiêu được, cứ chịu nghèo mãi

Thủ tướng: Không chấp nhận có tiền mà không tiêu được, cứ chịu nghèo mãi

icon29/10/20200
State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projectsicon

State Audit of VN notes high pay for foreign specialists in ODA projects

BUSINESS
05/07/2020

A foreign specialist in an ODA (Official Development Assistance) project can receive VND500-700 million a month, while pay for a Vietnamese specialist is just tens of millions of VND.

Public investment to give push to Vietnam's real estate marketicon

Public investment to give push to Vietnam's real estate market

BUSINESS
12/06/2020

New policies are expected to accelerate the recovery of the real estate market and lay a firm foundation for the market’s long-term development.

Cát Linh-Hà Đông: Chưa biết bao giờ tàu chạy, phía Trung Quốc cần gấp 50 triệu USDicon

Cát Linh-Hà Đông: Chưa biết bao giờ tàu chạy, phía Trung Quốc cần gấp 50 triệu USD

Đầu tư
01/06/2020

Hiện nay, do Tổng thầu Trung Quốc chưa xác định được mốc thời gian hoàn thành nên Dự án Cát Linh - Hà Đông chưa có cơ sở báo cáo cấp thẩm quyền cho phép kéo dài thời gian thực hiện.

Economists: speed up public investmentsicon

Economists: speed up public investments

BUSINESS
13/05/2020

If the huge capital for public investment can be brought into the economy, Vietnam would be able to save GDP growth.

No fresh ODA projects signed during Marchicon

No fresh ODA projects signed during March

BUSINESS
08/04/2020

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer systemicon

Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer system

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.

Vietnam government pushes for new ODA policyicon

Vietnam government pushes for new ODA policy

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

A draft decree on ODA is expected to address pending issues and obstacles existed in the current regulations.

Why disbursements of public investment in Vietnam are slow?icon

Why disbursements of public investment in Vietnam are slow?

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

The sluggish disbursement of public investment is attributable to the combination of three major factors.

Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam's green growthicon

Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam's green growth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019

The funding will focus on energy, environment, and vocational training in the next two years.

1,000 Japanese officials, enterprises to visit Vietnam early 2020icon

1,000 Japanese officials, enterprises to visit Vietnam early 2020

POLITICS
20/11/2019

The Vietnamese government gives priority to the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership.

Some VND17 trillion in public investment awaiting disbursalicon

Some VND17 trillion in public investment awaiting disbursal

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The Ministry of Transport disbursed VND9.4 trillion for transport projects during the year to October, equivalent to 35.7% of the full-year target, while the remaining VND16.9 trillion has yet to be disbursed.

Vietnam should be cautious about environmental impact investment: JICAicon

Vietnam should be cautious about environmental impact investment: JICA

BUSINESS
23/10/2019

Inflows from emerging countries might fail to meet environmental protection requirements.

Vay nợ thêm gần 500 ngàn tỷ để bù đắp thiếu tiền chi tiêuicon

Vay nợ thêm gần 500 ngàn tỷ để bù đắp thiếu tiền chi tiêu

Tài chính
21/10/2019

Việc đi vay nợ sẽ ngày càng khó hơn trong thời gian tới, nghĩa vụ trả nợ nước ngoài của Chính phủ khả năng cũng sẽ tăng lên tương ứng.

Nhật viện trợ mở rộng kiểm soát an toàn thực phẩm Việt Namicon

Nhật viện trợ mở rộng kiểm soát an toàn thực phẩm Việt Nam

Thị trường
19/10/2019

 Cơ quan Hợp tác Quốc tế Nhật Bản ký Thỏa thuận Viện trợ không hoàn lại trị giá lên tới 1,204 tỷ yên (hơn 11 nghìn USD) với Việt Nam cho dự án đảm bảo an toàn thực phẩm nông lâm thủy sản.

Japan adopts new forms of assistance to Vietnam to suit the new situationicon

Japan adopts new forms of assistance to Vietnam to suit the new situation

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

Of the fields of operation in Vietnam, Japan is interested in cooperation to support development not only for infrastructure systems and human resources, but also in agriculture, health care and environment. 

Nhật đẩy mạnh nhiều hình thức hỗ trợ mới với Việt Namicon

Nhật đẩy mạnh nhiều hình thức hỗ trợ mới với Việt Nam

Việt Nam và thế giới
18/10/2019

 - Cơ quan Hợp tác Quốc tế Nhật Bản (JICA) đang thực hiện nhiều hình thức hỗ trợ mới với Việt Nam trong đó có hỗ trợ xây dựng chính phủ điện tử và củng cố an ninh mạng…

Vietnam to name government agencies sluggish in disbursing ODAicon

Vietnam to name government agencies sluggish in disbursing ODA

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

Starting October 15, the Ministry of Finance is scheduled to disclose the disbursement data on a 15-day basis at http://mof.gov.vn.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 