Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:20:01 (GMT +7)

tag
 

FIFA

tin tức về FIFA mới nhất

EURO 2020 hoãn: UEFA và FIFA xung đột vì tiềnicon
Euro 202018/03/20200

EURO 2020 hoãn: UEFA và FIFA xung đột vì tiền

 - EURO 2020 hoãn một năm vì Covid-19, cũng đồng nghĩa với việc UEFA và FIFA trực tiếp xung đột lợi ích tiền tiền bạc.

 
Covid-19 khiến thể thao thế giới tê liệt như thế nào?

Covid-19 khiến thể thao thế giới tê liệt như thế nào?

icon14/03/20200
Tuyển Việt Nam: Chờ thầy Park biến gian nan thành thời cơ

Tuyển Việt Nam: Chờ thầy Park biến gian nan thành thời cơ

icon12/03/20200
FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhuicon

FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhu

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/03/2020

An article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam” has been released by FIFA detailing the exploits of Huynh Nhu, the captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team.

FIFA xem xét hoãn các trận quốc tế vì Covid-19icon

FIFA xem xét hoãn các trận quốc tế vì Covid-19

Bóng đá quốc tế
29/02/2020

 - Chủ tịch FIFA Gianni Infantino cho biết, có thể hoãn các trận đấu quốc tế, trong tình hình đại dịch Covid-19 tiếp tục leo thang.

FIFA praise Tien Linh ahead of World Cup 2022 qualifiersicon

FIFA praise Tien Linh ahead of World Cup 2022 qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020

FIFA have released an article titled “Rising Nguyen eyes big things with Vietnam” with striker Nguyen Tien Linh the subject of high praise following a number of impressive performances put in during the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

Tiến Linh trả lời FIFA: "Việt Nam quyết thắng vòng loại World Cup"icon

Tiến Linh trả lời FIFA: "Việt Nam quyết thắng vòng loại World Cup"

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
13/02/2020

 - FIFA khen ngợi Nguyễn Tiến Linh, và tiền đạo của tuyển Việt Nam cũng có những phát biểu tự tin về vòng loại World Cup 2022.

Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red cardicon

Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red card

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined $5,000 and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.

FIFA dọa cấm tuyển Thái Lan thi đấu quốc tếicon

FIFA dọa cấm tuyển Thái Lan thi đấu quốc tế

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
10/02/2020

 - FIFA đe dọa cấm đội tuyển Thái Lan thi đấu quốc tế, liên quan đến bầu chọn ghế chủ tịch LĐBĐ nước này.

Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next monthicon

Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next month

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020

Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decadeicon

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.

FIFA chọn tuyển Việt Nam là hiện tượng 2019icon

FIFA chọn tuyển Việt Nam là hiện tượng 2019

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
01/01/2020

 - FIFA vừa tổng kết lại năm 2019, chọn Việt Nam là một trong những bất ngờ lớn nhất của bóng đá thế giới.

Vietnam men's team recognised in FIFA listicon

Vietnam men's team recognised in FIFA list

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/12/2019

Vietnam have been listed on FIFA's website as one of the most surprising teams in 2019.

Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019icon

Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.

Vietnam places No 92 in FIFA November rankingicon

Vietnam places No 92 in FIFA November ranking

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/11/2019

Vietnam have jumped two steps to No 92 in FIFA's November world ranking.

FIFA, AFC give full backing for inaugural ASEAN Club Championshipicon

FIFA, AFC give full backing for inaugural ASEAN Club Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2019

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa have both given their full support for the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC), which will kick off next year.

Chủ tịch Quốc hội động viên các cô gái vàng của bóng đá Việt Namicon

Chủ tịch Quốc hội động viên các cô gái vàng của bóng đá Việt Nam

Quốc hội
19/10/2019

Chiều tối qua, Chủ tịch QH Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gặp mặt thân mật các thành viên đội tuyển bóng đá nữ Việt Nam. 

VN football teams ranked first in Southeast Asiaicon

VN football teams ranked first in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019

Both Vietnam’s men’s and women’s national football teams successfully retained their first-place position in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.

Tuyển Việt Nam tụt 2 bậc trên bảng xếp hạng FIFAicon

Tuyển Việt Nam tụt 2 bậc trên bảng xếp hạng FIFA

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
19/09/2019

 - Theo công bố của Liên đoàn bóng đá thế giới (FIFA) vào chiều 19/9, đội tuyển Việt Nam bị tụt 2 bậc trên bảng xếp hạng so với tháng trước.

Fox Sports Asia scores Vietnam performance below averageicon

Fox Sports Asia scores Vietnam performance below average

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/09/2019

Fox Sports Asia has given the Vietnam national team a score of B-, below average, as it assessed how well each ASEAN team performed in the opening two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 