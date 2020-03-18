FIFA
tin tức về FIFA mới nhất
- EURO 2020 hoãn một năm vì Covid-19, cũng đồng nghĩa với việc UEFA và FIFA trực tiếp xung đột lợi ích tiền tiền bạc.
06/03/2020
An article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam” has been released by FIFA detailing the exploits of Huynh Nhu, the captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team.
29/02/2020
- Chủ tịch FIFA Gianni Infantino cho biết, có thể hoãn các trận đấu quốc tế, trong tình hình đại dịch Covid-19 tiếp tục leo thang.
15/02/2020
FIFA have released an article titled “Rising Nguyen eyes big things with Vietnam” with striker Nguyen Tien Linh the subject of high praise following a number of impressive performances put in during the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.
13/02/2020
- FIFA khen ngợi Nguyễn Tiến Linh, và tiền đạo của tuyển Việt Nam cũng có những phát biểu tự tin về vòng loại World Cup 2022.
12/02/2020
Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined $5,000 and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.
10/02/2020
- FIFA đe dọa cấm đội tuyển Thái Lan thi đấu quốc tế, liên quan đến bầu chọn ghế chủ tịch LĐBĐ nước này.
16/01/2020
Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).
05/01/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.
01/01/2020
- FIFA vừa tổng kết lại năm 2019, chọn Việt Nam là một trong những bất ngờ lớn nhất của bóng đá thế giới.
21/12/2019
Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.
07/11/2019
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa have both given their full support for the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC), which will kick off next year.
19/10/2019
Chiều tối qua, Chủ tịch QH Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gặp mặt thân mật các thành viên đội tuyển bóng đá nữ Việt Nam.
29/09/2019
Both Vietnam’s men’s and women’s national football teams successfully retained their first-place position in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.
19/09/2019
- Theo công bố của Liên đoàn bóng đá thế giới (FIFA) vào chiều 19/9, đội tuyển Việt Nam bị tụt 2 bậc trên bảng xếp hạng so với tháng trước.
15/09/2019
Fox Sports Asia has given the Vietnam national team a score of B-, below average, as it assessed how well each ASEAN team performed in the opening two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.