Miss Universe
tin tức về Miss Universe mới nhất
icon
Cuộc thi Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ 2020 tuy chưa diễn ra nhưng hoa hậu Nga - Alina Sanko đã vướng lùm xùm liên quan đến một livestream có các nội dung chê bai các đại diện dự thi năm nay.
icon Thời trang
11/04/2021
Hoa hậu Khánh Vân đã trải qua 1 buổi phỏng vấn giả định cùng các khách mời để có thêm bí quyết về kỹ năng ứng xử trước khi lên đường dự thi Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ.
icon Thời trang
25/02/2021
Hoa hậu Khánh Vân thực hiện bộ ảnh nữ hoàng sắc đẹp mới, nhân ngày sinh nhật tuổi 26.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2020
Missosology, the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, has passed on its compliments to H'hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, after she cosplayed as Wonder Woman for the film’s Vietnamese premiere.
icon Thời trang
11/10/2020
Người đẹp 27 tuổi Amanda Obdam đã chính thức vượt qua các đối thủ để dành được vương miện danh giá tại Miss Universe Thái Lan 2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/09/2020
A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/07/2020
The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2020
A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular,
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/06/2020
A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/05/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has made public her latest photo collection which kicks off the local beauty’s journey to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
icon PHOTOS
05/02/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.
icon PHOTOS
03/01/2020
Let’s take a look back at some of the outstanding outfits that were worn by Vietnamese beauties whilst competing in global pageants during the previous year:
icon Thời trang
18/12/2019
- Hoa hậu H’Hen Niê bất ngờ chia sẻ bộ ảnh với mái tóc ngắn 'thương hiệu' để kỷ niệm 1 năm thắng lớn tại đấu trường Miss Universe 2018.
icon Thời trang
14/12/2019
- Top 3 Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Việt Nam chia sẻ về cuộc thi, những kỉ niệm khó quên và những chuyện riêng tư ít biết về mỗi người trong Giao lưu trực tuyến cùng VietNamNet.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has unveiled the outfit that she will wear whilst competing in the beauty contest’s national costume segment.
icon Thời trang
10/12/2019
- Trong buổi phỏng vấn cùng giới truyền thông trước đêm chung kết, tân Hoa hậu Zozibini Tunzi đã chọn Hoàng Thùy là người chiến thắng Miss Universe 2019.