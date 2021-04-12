 
Miss Universe

tin tức về Miss Universe mới nhất

Hoa hậu Nga xin lỗi vì scandal kỳ thị đối thủ trước thềm Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ
Thời trang13 giờ trước0

Hoa hậu Nga xin lỗi vì scandal kỳ thị đối thủ trước thềm Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ

Cuộc thi Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ 2020 tuy chưa diễn ra nhưng hoa hậu Nga - Alina Sanko đã vướng lùm xùm liên quan đến một livestream có các nội dung chê bai các đại diện dự thi năm nay.
 
Hoa hậu Ấn Độ dương tính Covid-19 trước ngày dự Miss Universe

Hoa hậu Ấn Độ dương tính Covid-19 trước ngày dự Miss Universe

icon12/04/20210
6 hoa hậu đầu tiên tới Mỹ dự Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ 2020

6 hoa hậu đầu tiên tới Mỹ dự Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ 2020

icon12/04/20210
Hoàng My, Hoàng Thùy bất đồng với câu hỏi về bạo lực trên mạng

Hoàng My, Hoàng Thùy bất đồng với câu hỏi về bạo lực trên mạng

Thời trang
11/04/2021
Hoa hậu Khánh Vân đã trải qua 1 buổi phỏng vấn giả định cùng các khách mời để có thêm bí quyết về kỹ năng ứng xử trước khi lên đường dự thi Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ.
Khánh Vân lộng lẫy, sắc sảo mừng 26 tuổi

Khánh Vân lộng lẫy, sắc sảo mừng 26 tuổi

Thời trang
25/02/2021
Hoa hậu Khánh Vân thực hiện bộ ảnh nữ hoàng sắc đẹp mới, nhân ngày sinh nhật tuổi 26.
Missosology hails H'hen Nie for Wonder Woman cosplay

Missosology hails H'hen Nie for Wonder Woman cosplay

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2020
Missosology, the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, has passed on its compliments to H'hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, after she cosplayed as Wonder Woman for the film’s Vietnamese premiere.
'Bông hồng lai' 27 tuổi đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Thái Lan 2020

'Bông hồng lai' 27 tuổi đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Thái Lan 2020

Thời trang
11/10/2020
Người đẹp 27 tuổi Amanda Obdam đã chính thức vượt qua các đối thủ để dành được vương miện danh giá tại Miss Universe Thái Lan 2020.
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced

Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/09/2020
A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as 'Pride of ASEAN'

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/07/2020
The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.  
Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture

Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2020
A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular, 
Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic

Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/06/2020
A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/05/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has made public her latest photo collection which kicks off the local beauty’s journey to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave tour

Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave tour

PHOTOS
05/02/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.
Impressive outfits worn by Vietnamese beauties in global pageants during 2019

Impressive outfits worn by Vietnamese beauties in global pageants during 2019

PHOTOS
03/01/2020
Let’s take a look back at some of the outstanding outfits that were worn by Vietnamese beauties whilst competing in global pageants during the previous year:
H'Hen Niê tạo hình nam tính kỷ niệm 1 năm lọt Top 5 Miss Universe

H'Hen Niê tạo hình nam tính kỷ niệm 1 năm lọt Top 5 Miss Universe

Thời trang
18/12/2019
 - Hoa hậu H’Hen Niê bất ngờ chia sẻ bộ ảnh với mái tóc ngắn 'thương hiệu' để kỷ niệm 1 năm thắng lớn tại đấu trường Miss Universe 2018.
Khánh Vân, Thúy Vân, Kim Duyên rạng rỡ trong buổi giao lưu với VietNamNet

Khánh Vân, Thúy Vân, Kim Duyên rạng rỡ trong buổi giao lưu với VietNamNet

Thời trang
14/12/2019
 - Top 3 Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Việt Nam chia sẻ về cuộc thi, những kỉ niệm khó quên và những chuyện riêng tư ít biết về mỗi người trong Giao lưu trực tuyến cùng VietNamNet.
Thuy An reveals national costume for Miss Intercontinental 2019

Thuy An reveals national costume for Miss Intercontinental 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has unveiled the outfit that she will wear whilst competing in the beauty contest’s national costume segment.
Tân hoa hậu Hoàn vũ chọn Hoàng Thùy đăng quang Miss Universe 2019

Tân hoa hậu Hoàn vũ chọn Hoàng Thùy đăng quang Miss Universe 2019

Thời trang
10/12/2019
 - Trong buổi phỏng vấn cùng giới truyền thông trước đêm chung kết, tân Hoa hậu Zozibini Tunzi đã chọn Hoàng Thùy là người chiến thắng Miss Universe 2019.
 
 
